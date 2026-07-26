Hybrid seed leading revival of cotton farming in Zimbabwe

‘Improved genetics central to efforts to revive cotton sector’

For more than two decades, 56-year-old Aleck Bikostone has dedicated his life to cotton farming in Chinhoyi – the north-central capital of Zimbabwe’s Mashonaland West Province – despite market disturbances, climate change, and rising costs of input that threatened the crop.

Standing among cotton fields at a research farm in Kadoma along the road between Harare and Bulawayo, he tells the story of a cotton farming journey that has long hours of labour and perseverance despite global price fluctuations, which he describes as both a blessing and a challenge.

According to Stewart Mubonderi, the national chairman of the Cotton Producers and Marketers Association of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Government has supported up to 400,000 cotton farmers at the household level, although this has reduced to 350,000 in recent years. Once one of Africa’s leading cotton producers, Zimbabwe saw seed cotton production fall from a record 350,703 tonnes in 2010/11 to around 28,000–29,000 tonnes in 2025. The industry may now be turning a corner: the Agricultural Marketing Authority projects output of about 38,500 tonnes in 2026, raising hopes of a gradual revival.

Despite these challenges, cotton remains an important source of cash income for many rural households, particularly in areas where few alternative crops can thrive.

“Cotton farming runs in my blood. For me to be who I am, it’s cotton production. I have managed to send my four children to school, all of whom have now graduated. It has not been easy though, at one point, the dwindling prices (from US$1.35 to a paltry US$0.35 cents per kilogram) had an impact on my family,” says Bikostone.

This veteran farmer’s different tune is thanks to a new generation of hybrid cotton seeds now available on the market. Unlike traditional seed varieties, hybrid seeds are developed by crossing two parent plants to combine desirable traits such as higher yields, improved drought tolerance, stronger resistance to pests and diseases, and more consistent performance in the field.

“I had been using the Open-Pollinated Varieties (OPV), but after being introduced to the hybrid seed varieties, the yield has improved, and the cost of production is conducive. At first, I hesitated, and later on I embraced it, and it worked wonders. With enough support and viable prices, many farmers will return to cotton production because it can significantly improve household incomes,” said Bikostone.

Nyasha Gandiwa, Head of Research at Quton Seed Company, a leading supplier of cotton seed in Zimbabwe, says improved genetics are central to efforts to revive the country’s struggling cotton sector. The company operates seed breeding and agronomy programmes from Kadoma and Harare and has been developing new hybrid varieties designed to boost yields while helping farmers cope with climate and pest pressures.

According to Gandiwa, improved seed genetics account for a significant share of a farmer’s potential productivity, although they must be combined with good farming practices to achieve the best results.

“In terms of research, genetics contribute about 50% of the final yield that the farmer gets, and the other 50% goes to crop management and crop husbandry practices that farmers get to use,” he said. “It is crucial that the farmer makes use of the best technologies available so that we improve farmer viability and yield.”

Promotion Harutizwi, an agriculture extension officer from the Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU), said hybrid seeds will play a critical role in the revitalization of the cotton industry.

“We have seen a great transformation from retained seeds to hybrid seeds. The good thing is hybrid seeds are resistant to pests and diseases which give high yields. They also don’t drop lint which gives high value market price as compared to the retained seeds,” he said. – bird story agency