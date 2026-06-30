JSE appoints Abdool-Samad and Wainwright to board

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has added two independent non-executive directors to its board to help strengthen expertise in governance, finance and capital markets.

Tasneem Abdool-Samad and Richard Wainwright will join the board on Wednesday.

The JSE announced that Abdool-Samad will serve on the Group Audit Committee and the Group Remuneration Committee. She brings more than 25 years’ experience in audit, risk management and corporate governance.

She has served as an independent non-executive director at several JSE-listed companies, including Absa Group, Reunert and Bidcorp.

She is also a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, a former Deloitte South Africa partner and previously served on the Deloitte South Africa board while chairing the Inspections Committee at the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors.

Wainwright will join the JSE’s Group Investment Committee and the Group SRO Oversight Committee, bringing an extensive experience in investment banking, financial services and global capital markets.

During his 30-year career at Investec, he served as chief executive of Investec South Africa and Investec Bank Limited, as well as an executive director of Investec Limited and Investec plc.

He also led several specialised finance, corporate banking and institutional banking businesses.

The JSE, his expertise covers specialised lending, treasury, trading, debt capital markets and equity and credit derivatives. He also has significant governance experience and serves as an independent non-executive director at Santam and Pepkor Holdings.

The board welcomed the appointments and said it looks forward to the contributions that Abdool-Samad and Wainwright will make to the JSE.

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