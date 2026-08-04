JSE half-year profit jumps to R652m on stronger market activity

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has reported a 16.9% increase in net profit after tax to R652-million in the first half of the year, supported by increased market activity and higher operating income.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased 18.8% to R8.16 for the six months ended in June. Operating income increased 14.6% to R1.9-billion, supported mainly by higher equity market revenues in Capital Markets and Post-Trade Services.

The JSE said growth was broad-based across most of its business segments, with non-trading income increasing 8.1% to R659-million.

The stronger earnings performance came despite higher operating costs, which increased 11.5% to R1.2-billion. The JSE said this included about R44.5-million in once-off costs linked to its organisational redesign.

Strong activity across markets

Valdene Reddy, Group CEO, said the JSE would remain focused on delivering its strategic priorities, making selective investments to support future growth and creating lasting value for shareholders.

“The JSE delivered a strong first-half performance, with operating income up 14.6% and headline earnings per share increasing by 18.8%. Growth was broadbased, supported by strong activity across our markets, disciplined cost management and continued contribution from our diversified revenue streams.

“Our operational performance remained strong, with 99.99% market availability and zero market outages. Together with a robust balance sheet and strong cash generation, this provides a solid foundation for FORGE 2031, our strategy to strengthen the competitiveness, growth and long-term relevance of the JSE,” said Reddy.

The JSE also generated more cash from its operations during the period, with net cash generated increasing 20.6% to R625-million from R518-million a year earlier.

The exchange ended the period with R2.6-billion in cash and bond investments, including R679-million in bond investments. Of this amount, R1.3-billion was ring-fenced and non-distributable, comprising regulatory capital and investor protection funds.

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