Khandani Msibi sues Numsa boss Irvin Jim over fraud claims

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) general secretary Irvin Jim is facing a R5-million defamation lawsuit after he accused the union’s investment arm boss of being an outright fraudster and thief.

The legal battle has been launched by the disputed Numsa Investment Company (NIC) CEO, Khandani Msibi, as the long running battle for control, financial management and ownership of the investment firm and its subsidiaries continues.

Sunday World previously reported that Msibi was suspended as NIC CEO but he insisted the suspension was null and void, saying he had not been granted valid reasons to vacate office.

The dispute between Msibi and Jim intensified over financial and governance matters at Sizwe Hosmed Medical Scheme and its administrator, 3Sixty Health, a subsidiary of NIC.

Sizwe Hosmed was placed under curatorship, while 3Sixty Life, where Msibi is executive chairperson, was also placed under curatorship over governance concerns.

The fallout was further fuelled by allegations that duplicate claims worth R17-million were paid because of system failures. Msibi has accused Jim of leading a campaign to destroy 3Sixty Health.

The dispute has since culminated in Msibi’s R5-million defamation claim against Jim and Numsa.

In the recent court documents, Msibi accused Jim and the union of repeatedly portraying him as corrupt and a thief.

The allegations were contained in a July 30 2026 media statement and secretariat report circulated to the Numsa central committee in August.

“He remotely controlled the NIC for his own benefit, yet he has the audacity to attack Numsa leadership, including the board of the investment company, on social media, even going to media houses like Newsroom Afrika to tell lies and present himself as a victim.

“What a rogue, criminal element is this who has captured the investment company?” reads the Numsa press statement issued by Jim.

The secretariat report states: “Fom where we stand, with all our rights reserved, our experience of him leaves us with no choice but to regard him as a criminal who belongs in jail.

“Unless we are proven wrong by a court of law, we see a person who has consistently opposed any form of due diligence, forensic audits and accountability.”

Msibi argued that the statements were false, unlawful and damaging to his reputation and professional standing as the head of the NIC and in other business positions.

The dispute is also fuelled by Msibi’s alleged claim to a 60% shareholding in the NIC, which Numsa disputed in the secretariat report.

The union said the development effectively reduced its own stake to 40% and amounted to an attempt to take control of an investment company that belongs to its members.

The union’s concerns extend to several transactions involving subsidiaries of the investment company.

Among the issues raised is the sale of 74.9% of Salt Employee Benefits by 3Sixty Employee Benefits. According to the Numsa report, the transaction was initially valued at about R255-million, however the company was eventually sold for R57.2-million.

The union says R22-million was paid directly to a bank account, with NIC expected to receive R35.2-million, but only R10.2-million was received, leaving a further R25-million outstanding.

The report also raises questions about the acquisition of a 40% stake in Doves Group Holdings (DGH) by Altrex, which it says is controlled by Msibi.

Numsa alleges that the transaction diluted NIC Investments’ interest in DGH from 80% to 40% and says it has not seen proof of payment for the shares.

Numsa and Jim were approached for comment but had not responded by the time of publication.