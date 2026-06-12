Leadership shake-up at RMH as new board takes charge

RMB Holdings Limited (RMH) has unveiled a major leadership overhaul, confirming the resignation of several directors and the appointment of a new board and executive team following a shareholder-backed restructure.
The changes come after resolutions were approved at the company’s extraordinary annual general meeting held on May 29, 2026, paving the way for a new board to take charge.
Morobe among departing directors
Among those stepping down are long-serving chairman Herman Bosman, alongside independent non-executive directors Sonja De Bruyn, Per Lagerström, Mamongae Mahlare and Murphy Morobe. The company acknowledged their role in steering RMH’s monetisation strategy over the past six years.
The new-look board includes the appointment of independent non-executive directors Andrew Brooking, Nicolaas Kruger and Dr Pine Pienaar, bringing extensive experience across corporate finance, actuarial science and engineering sectors.
Oosthuizen appointed CEO
At the executive level, RMH confirmed the appointment of Gideon Johannes Oosthuizen as chief executive officer. Oosthuizen brings decades of experience in the property sector, including leadership roles at Atterbury Property Group and involvement in developing multiple real estate platforms.
Adriaan van Rooyen has been named financial director, tasked with overseeing financial reporting, taxation and governance processes within the group.
The newly constituted board has also restructured its committees, with Pienaar appointed chairman of the board, while Nicolaas Kruger will head key committees, including audit and risk, as well as remuneration and nominations.
Other governance structures, including the social, ethics and sustainability committee, have been reconfigured to align with the company’s strategic priorities under the new leadership.
Office relocation
In addition to board changes, RMH has approved the relocation of its registered office to Hazelwood, Pretoria, effective June 10 2026, marking another shift in the company’s operational structure.
The company said all newly appointed directors had undergone the necessary “fit and proper” assessments in line with JSE Listings Requirements, with no disclosure issues flagged.
The restructuring signals a fresh chapter for RMH as it looks to reposition itself under a new leadership team amid evolving market conditions.
- RMB Holdings Limited (RMH) announced a major leadership overhaul following a shareholder-backed restructure approved at an extraordinary general meeting on May 29, 2026.
- Several long-serving directors, including chairman Herman Bosman and independent non-executive directors such as Murphy Morobe, have resigned.
- A new board was appointed featuring independent non-executive directors Andrew Brooking, Nicolaas Kruger, and Dr. Pine Pienaar, who now serves as board chairman.
- Gideon Johannes Oosthuizen was named CEO, with Adriaan van Rooyen appointed as financial director, and key committee leadership roles have been restructured.
- RMH will relocate its registered office to Hazelwood, Pretoria, effective June 10, 2026, and all new directors cleared fit and proper assessments per JSE Listing Requirements.
RMB
At the executive level, RMH confirmed the appointment of Gideon Johannes
Adriaan van Rooyen has been named financial director, tasked with overseeing financial reporting, taxation and governance processes within the group.
In addition to board changes, RMH has approved the relocation of its registered office to Hazelwood, Pretoria, effective June 10 2026, marking another shift in the company’s operational structure.