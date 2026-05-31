Middle East conflict drags global air travel demand into decline

The conflict in the Middle East dealt a significant blow to the global aviation industry in April, with worldwide passenger demand falling by 3.4% compared to the same period last year, according to the latest figures released by the International Air Transport Association (Iata).

The airline industry body said the sharp decline was largely driven by a collapse in demand for air travel in the Middle East, where airlines recorded a staggering 48.1% drop in international passenger traffic as the region grappled with the effects of the Iran war.

Iata Director General Willie Walsh said the crisis had severely disrupted global aviation markets.

“The 46.6% fall in demand for carriers in the Middle East due to war in the region was so acute that it dragged overall demand down 3.4%,” Walsh said.

He warned that the outlook for the aviation sector remained uncertain as geopolitical tension continued to affect travel patterns and operating costs.

Airfares soaring

Adding to the pressure, jet fuel prices more than doubled during April, forcing airlines to contend with significantly higher operating expenses and pushing airfares upward.

“Forward schedule data is showing a reduced offering in the coming months, indicating that airlines are balancing high fuel costs and weaker demand,” Walsh added.

Global international passenger demand fell by 5.3% year-on-year, while airline capacity declined by 5.1%.

However, Iata noted that outside the Middle East, international passenger demand grew by 1.9%, highlighting the extent to which the regional conflict distorted global performance.

The Asia-Pacific region continued to post growth, with passenger demand increasing by 3%. European airlines recorded a modest 0.9% increase, while North American carriers reported flat growth.

Interestingly, direct traffic between Europe and Asia surged by 15.3% as airlines and passengers increasingly bypassed Middle Eastern transit hubs affected by the conflict.

Latin America emerged as the strongest-performing region, with passenger demand rising by 8.9%, while African airlines reported a 2.2% increase in demand and a higher load factor of 77.9%.

Domestic air travel remained largely unchanged globally. Growth in key markets such as Brazil, China and Japan was offset by weaker demand in Australia, India and the United States.

Despite the challenges, industry analysts say aviation demand outside conflict-affected regions remains resilient. However, airlines will be closely monitoring fuel prices and geopolitical developments as they navigate what could be a turbulent second half of the year.