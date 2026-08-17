Middle East tensions drive Thungela profit up more than 450%

As war and geopolitical instability ripple across global energy markets, coal producer Thungela Resources is emerging as one of the beneficiaries.

The company’s interim results for the six months ending June 2026 revealed that while violence in the Middle East disrupts energy security and fuels market uncertainty, coal miners are enjoying stronger prices, higher profits, and generous shareholder payouts.

Conflict drives energy markets

Thungela explicitly acknowledges that the prolonged conflict in the Middle East has been a major factor behind rising energy prices. According to the company, the war has increased volatility across global energy markets, pushing up oil and gas prices and renewing concerns about energy security.

The knock-on effect has been stronger thermal coal prices. Benchmark coal prices during the period were 15% higher in South Africa and 25% higher in Australia compared to the previous year. This helped lift Thungela’s revenue to R15.2-billion and drove profit up by an extraordinary 461% to R1.39 billion.

The company itself notes that coal has been “reinforced as a source of national energy security” amid the conflict.

Also Read: Coal prices surge as geopolitical tensions reshape energy markets

Financial winners

The numbers tell a striking story:

Profit surged from R248-million to R1.39-billion;

Earnings per share jumped 467%;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 91% to R1.3-billion;

Operating free cash flow climbed 291% to R1.9 billion;

The company declared an interim dividend of R5.50 per share, a 175% increase on the previous year;

Beyond operational performance, Thungela also benefited from R1.1-billion generated through foreign exchange derivatives, boosting cash generation further.

Meanwhile, the company sits on a net cash position of R6.1-billion, giving it significant financial flexibility while many economies grapple with inflationary pressures linked to global energy costs.

Coal’s unexpected renaissance

Thungela argues that governments must balance climate goals with concerns about affordability, reliability, and energy security. According to the company, coal remains critical for many developing nations where electricity demand continues to grow.

This position reflects a broader trend. Geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and concerns over gas availability have caused policymakers in some regions to reassess the speed at which fossil fuels can be phased out.

For coal companies, these dynamics have created a more supportive pricing environment, even as they remain committed to long-term decarbonisation.

Shareholders benefit while consumers pay

The contrast is difficult to ignore. The company highlights how higher global energy costs, inflation, and supply-chain pressures are weighing on industrial activity and consumers. Yet those very same conditions are translating into stronger earnings for coal producers.

The result is a transfer of value from energy-consuming economies to energy-producing companies. Thungela’s shareholders are being rewarded with hundreds of millions of rand in dividends while households and businesses worldwide face elevated energy costs linked, in part, to geopolitical instability.

Business built for volatility

Chief executive Moses Madondo described the company’s strong balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation as key strengths in navigating uncertain markets.

The business has expanded production, improved rail logistics in South Africa, boosted output in Australia, and completed strategic growth projects. At the same time, it has reaffirmed its confidence in coal’s long-term future.

Also Read: Middle East war warning: SA must rethink energy future

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