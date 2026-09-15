Mike Shingange suspension throws Cosatu congress into turmoil

The agenda for the first day of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) 15th National Congress has collapsed as the national office bearers failed to reach a conclusion on the status of first deputy president Mike Shingange.

Union leaders affiliated with Cosatu were forced into a special meeting to discuss the sudden suspension of Shingange – a favourite candidate for president, as the trade union federation is set to elect new leadership.

Shingange said it was painful to receive the suspension letter ahead of the congress but claimed that the ongoing meeting was still discussing issues related to his status.

READ: NUM threatens to block Cosatu congress amid Mike Shingange suspension

“Of course it was not nice to be served with the suspension, but I believe that these issues will be resolved within the meeting.

“The congress is being adjourned now because delegates need to go and have dinner at their respective hotels because we had anticipated that part of the programme would have been completed by now,” said Shingange on Monday.

Unions conflicted over proceedings

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) had insisted that the congress should not continue after their nominee candidate was suspended on the eve of the congress.

This was supported by other unions, including the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa), South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu), South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu), South African Society of Bank Officials (Sasbo), and South African Emergency Personnel Union (Saepu), who did not submit their credentials to block the congress from proceeding.

Unions including the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), and the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union (Sactwu) vouched for the congress to continue, delivering their credentials.

Due to the conflict, the congress expected 1 818 delegates during the credentials announcement, but only 1 046 were recorded. This meant that the congress did not meet the quorum.

According to the constitution of Cosatu, “the quorum for meetings of the NC (National Council) must be at least 2/3 (two-thirds) of the affiliates in good standing, provided that each affiliate is represented by at least 1/3 (one third) of its delegates and the majority of those delegates are members of unions, and the delegates are those who have had their names submitted to the general secretary.”

READ: NUM starts court action against Ramaphosa over Eskom restructuring plans

Mantashe distances himself from union matters

Gwede Mantashe, African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson, said they are not going to intervene on the matter, granting space for the union to come up with their conclusion.

“What we should do, as an old leader like myself, is to give them space to accumulate that experience, in practically dealing with the issues. if you actually take away from them, we are depriving them of a chance to grow in leadership roles.

“We have decided that we are going to stay here, we are going to be patient, we are going to give the current leadership an opportunity to grow and take charge of their problems,” said Mantashe.

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