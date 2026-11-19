Members of Parliament (MPs) have demanded a comprehensive beneficiary register for the government’s R500 million Spaza Shop Support Fund after arguing they are unable to identify recipients in their constituencies despite hundreds of millions of rand being approved for disbursement.

The issue dominated a meeting of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development, where lawmakers repeatedly questioned officials from the National Empowerment Fund (NEF), Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) and the Department of Small Business Development over the whereabouts of beneficiaries and whether funding was reaching South African-owned spaza shops.

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Committee members said they could not verify claims of successful implementation because detailed beneficiary information, including names, locations, ownership details and funding allocations, had not been provided.

Entities ordered to provide beneficiary data

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Jane Sithole, urged implementing agencies to furnish Parliament with precise beneficiary data, arguing that effective oversight was impossible without clear evidence of where public funds had been spent.

The programme, launched to support South African-owned township and rural spaza shops, improve food safety and stimulate local economic activity, consists of R350 million administered through the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the NEF, and a further R150 million managed by SEDFA.

READ: March and March protests closed down over 400 township spaza shops, says Premier Group

NEF chief executive Mziwabantu Dayimani told MPs that although the government announced a R500 million intervention, only R100 million was initially available. The remaining R250 million for the NEF component was secured later through budget processes.

According to the NEF, 1,260 spaza shops have been approved for support worth R118 million, while 995 beneficiaries have completed training programmes. Support includes stock purchases, infrastructure upgrades, refrigeration, shelving, security improvements, point-of-sale systems and compliance assistance.

SEDFA reported approving R130.5 million for more than 2,160 spaza shops and disbursing approximately R89 million to 1,458 businesses, leaving 702 approved enterprises still waiting for full support.

Despite these figures, MPs remained unconvinced that the programme was delivering meaningful results.

Foreign ownership concerns

The committee’s inability to trace beneficiaries fed into wider concerns about ownership and possible fronting.

Several MPs argued that many spaza shops operating in townships and rural communities were owned by foreign nationals and demanded proof that funding was reaching South Africans.

Members called for ownership verification records and raised concerns about possible fronting arrangements.

READ: Hidden ownership network behind Gauteng spaza shops exposed

The NEF said the programme is restricted to South African-owned businesses and that extensive due diligence processes are followed, including identity verification, site visits, geolocation checks and physical inspections.

Officials disclosed that some applications had been rejected because investigations revealed foreign ownership or possible fronting.

The agency also pledged to strengthen post-investment monitoring and conduct unannounced inspections, warning that beneficiaries who transfer government-funded stock or equipment to unauthorised operators could face legal consequences.

Municipal delays slowing rollout

Both NEF and SEDFA identified municipal licensing requirements as the biggest obstacle to implementation.

Thousands of applications had been delayed because applicants lack operating licences or certificates of compliance, while municipalities continue to struggle with staffing shortages, manual systems and lengthy approval processes.

Officials said the shortage of environmental health practitioners responsible for inspections remained a significant challenge.

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SEDFA revealed that more than 2,100 applications had been referred back because of compliance and licensing issues.

While some municipalities were praised for fast-tracking approvals through joint outreach programmes, others were criticised for taking months to process applications.

Officials said municipalities such as eThekwini, uMngeni, Greater Tzaneen, Greater Letaba, Thulamela and several municipalities in the Northern Cape had been particularly supportive.

However, concerns were raised about slow progress in parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, where officials reported ongoing difficulties in resolving compliance issues and securing municipal cooperation.

Funding and job creation questioned

MPs also challenged government on why it announced a R500 million programme before securing the full allocation, sought clarity on the source of the additional R250 million, and questioned training and administrative costs.

Particular attention was given to R12.6 million allocated for training and the role of 62 trainees employed to support implementation.