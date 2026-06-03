Nedbank rolls out AI-powered quick loans to widen credit access

Nedbank has partnered with fintech firm JUMO for a new digital lending solution aimed at expanding access to short-term credit, particularly for consumers who have traditionally struggled to meet conventional borrowing requirements.

This comes as households face mounting financial strain as rising living costs erode savings and increased reliance on short-term borrowing for essential expenses.

Quick Loan is expected to address the gaps of structural barriers that continue to exclude South Africans from formal credit markets as individuals who are self-employed or lack traditional proof of income often struggle to access loans through standard banking channels.

Real-time credit assessments

JUMO enables real-time credit assessments using alternative data sources, allowing for faster decisions and a broader evaluation of affordability beyond conventional metrics.

Mutsa Chironga, Nedbank personal banking managing executive, said customer behaviour is shifting towards smaller loan amounts with shorter repayment periods as consumers show a more cautious approach to debt.

“The findings show that consumers are approaching debt more cautiously, prioritising shorter repayment periods and borrowing only what they need for essential expenses such as education, emergencies and short-term cash flow pressures.

“What we are seeing is a more deliberate and considered approach to borrowing with consumers prioritising smaller, manageable loans without compromising long-term financial stability,” said Chironga.

Funds disbursed within minutes

Chironga said the fully digital product allows customers to apply without visiting a branch or submitting documents, with approved funds disbursed within minutes. Loan values range from R500 to R50 000 and repayment terms span one to 12-months.

“Speed today is not simply a product feature but a human need. Whether responding to an emergency expense or a need such as buying uniform or building materials, consumers need access to credit solutions that are fast, transparent and easy to navigate.

“As Nedbank, we believe the future of lending will increasingly depend on intelligent digital ecosystems capable of delivering faster, more relevant and more inclusive financial solutions aligned to the realities consumers face every day,” said Chironga.

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