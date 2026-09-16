Pan African Resources delivers record earnings, production amid gold price boom

Pan African Resources has delivered a record financial performance for the year ended June 30 2026, driven by a sharp increase in gold production, higher gold prices and strong contributions from its operations in South Africa and Australia.

The precious metals producer reported revenue of US$1.16-billion (R18.88-billion), up 114.2% from the previous year, as gold sales volumes increased and the average gold price received rose by 54.8% to US$4 235/oz. Net profit surged 153.8% to a record US$356.9-million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 168.9% to US$609.4-million.

Operationally, the group achieved its highest-ever annual gold production of 272 310 ounces, a 38.6% increase from the previous year’s

196 527 ounces. The performance was supported by strong production from the Elikhulu and Mogale tailings retreatment operations, improved output from the Barberton and Evander mines, and the ramp-up of the Tennant Mines operation in Australia.

Balance sheet gathers strength

The company’s balance sheet strengthened significantly during the year. Pan African moved from a net debt position of US$150.5-million in the previous financial year to a net cash position of US$185.7-million, while cash generated from operations increased by 259.6% to US$557-million.

Shareholders are set to benefit from the record performance. The board proposed a final dividend of US$96.2-million, bringing total dividends for the financial year 2026 to US$113.6-million, more than double the previous year. The company also announced a share buy-back programme of up to US$30.4-million, signalling its confidence in future prospects.

Looking ahead, Pan African expects gold production of between 280 000 and 302 000 ounces in the financial year 2027, supported by growth projects including Royal Sheba, the Soweto Cluster tailings project, Poplar and further development at Tennant Creek in Australia.