Business

‘Perfect’ COVID-19 storm hits Murray & Roberts in the pocket

By Kabelo Khumalo

South African based engineering and mining contractor Murray and Roberts said today it had lost out on more than R600 million due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations.

The company in a statement said the direct profit impact of this pandemic on projects during the year is estimated at R622 million.

“This negative impact, combined with the impairment of an R80 million vendor loan relating to the sale of Genrec, now in business rescue, the impairment of R63 million relating to goodwill on two Group companies due to market uncertainty, and the impairment of R46 million of uncertified revenue on a claim, created a perfect storm for the Group. Execution challenges on a few projects, also disappointed,” the company said.


However, the group said it had a healthy pipeline of projects. “The Group has a significant, quality order book of R54,2 billion and near orders of R11,4billion, which underscores the Board’s confidence in the Group’s strategy. The project opportunity pipeline includes a significant value of near orders and Category 1 opportunities include four projects which are being negotiated on a sole-source basis, with a combined value of approximately R40 billion.”

 

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Limpopo Premier asks SIU to investigate Shacks and PPE Corruption

The Premier of Limpopo, Stan Mathabatha, has announced that he asked the Special Investigations Unit to add the Talana (shacks) Transitional Residential units in...
Read more
Breaking News

Ralph Mupita takes over as MTN boss

MTN, Africa's largest mobile network today appointed its chief financial officer (CFO) Ralph Mupita as its new group CEO (GCEO) and president, replacing the...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal