PIC board breaks silence after FSCA launches probe

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the board said strong regulatory supervision was essential to maintaining a healthy democracy and a resilient financial system, adding that the PIC and the FSCA shared a common responsibility to safeguard the retirement savings of millions of South Africans.

Ongoing scrutiny of governance practices at PIC

The statement comes amid continued scrutiny of governance practices at the state-owned asset manager, which manages funds on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and other public sector clients.

The board said both the previous and current leadership structures had prioritised strengthening governance and implementing recommendations made by the Mpati Commission of Inquiry, which investigated allegations of impropriety at the PIC.

According to the board, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed in responses to parliamentary questions in 2024 and 2025 that the PIC had completed the implementation of the commission’s recommendations.

“The PIC has completed the implementation of the recommendations of the Mpati Commission Report into allegations of impropriety at the PIC, which were aimed at addressing the governance, operational and ethical deficiencies within the entity which were identified by the Commission,” Godongwana said.

He added that the implementation process had “rectified the deficiencies identified by the Commission”.

Challenges remain

The board acknowledged that challenges remained but said the corporation had made significant progress in strengthening its governance framework and improving oversight mechanisms.

It reiterated its commitment to cooperating fully with regulators and ensuring that any governance concerns are addressed through independent, credible and transparent processes.

The board also expressed appreciation for the FSCA’s continued supervisory role, saying it looked forward to constructive engagement with the regulator to help maintain confidence in South Africa’s financial sector and protect the interests of pensioners.

“The FSCA and the PIC share a common responsibility to protect the retirement savings of millions of South Africans through sound governance, accountability and transparency,” the board said.

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