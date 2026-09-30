PIC nears R4-trillion mark as equities rally drives record growth

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) came close to the R4-trillion assets-under-management milestone after a strong rally in South African equities lifted its portfolio value by R608-billion during the financial year.

Assets under management (AuM) rose 19.94% to R3.657-trillion, despite net client outflows of R172-billion, with the state asset manager’s holdings peaking at R3.958-trillion in February before market volatility trimmed gains.

The results reflect the extent to which PIC benefited from a recovery in domestic equity markets, while its sizeable exposure to fixed income assets provided stability through periods of uncertainty. The performance boosted fee income and profitability, reinforcing the corporation’s position as Africa’s largest asset manager. At the same time, the PIC continued to channel billions of rand into infrastructure, renewable energy, affordable housing and private market investments, extending its role beyond portfolio management to one of South Africa’s most influential providers of development capital.

The bulk of the growth came from listed equities, where a strong rebound on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange-lifted portfolio returns significantly.

The JSE All Share Index gained 33.6% during the year, with resources and chemicals stocks among the standout performers. PIC’s positioning in South African equities enabled it to capture much of that upside while outperforming key client benchmarks.

The Government Employees Pension Fund, PIC’s largest client and representing 88.7% of total Assets under Management, grew by more than R546 billion to R3.244 trillion. The portfolio delivered annual growth of 20.24%, while other major client portfolios, including the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Compensation Funds, also exceeded their inflation-linked targets.

The investment performance flowed through to PIC’s earnings. Revenue rose by R419-million to R1.726-billion, while net profit increased 70% to R869-million, supported by higher fee income from expanding listed equity and fixed income portfolios.

Fixed income provides stability amid market volatility

While equities provided the growth engine, PIC’s fixed income portfolio acted as a stabiliser during periods of market uncertainty. A substantial allocation to bonds generated dependable income streams and helped cushion portfolios against volatility.

The corporation also deepened its role in financing national development. It was a major participant in South Africa’s inaugural infrastructure bond programme, taking up between 70% and 80% of issuances aimed at funding public infrastructure projects.

PIC further supported corporate and state-owned issuers through participation in more than R10 billion of bond issuances. The asset manager also continued to recover value from its historic Land Bank exposure, with 83% of the original amount repaid by year-end.

Management said the combination of growth assets and defensive fixed income allocations remained central to preserving long-term returns while supporting client obligations.

Private markets deliver developmental impact

PIC’s unlisted investment programmes remained a key instrument for economic development. Through its Isibaya portfolio, Multi-Management Private Markets strategy and Early-Stage Fund, the institution allocated R8.71 billion to new investments during the year. Since 2022, cumulative investment commitments have exceeded R15.9 billion.

The developmental impact extended beyond capital deployment. Projects supported through these investments facilitated more than 226,000 direct jobs across sectors ranging from infrastructure and agriculture to technology and manufacturing.

READ MORE: Labour allies of former PIC chair set for board return

Among the significant transactions were investments in energy, roads and water infrastructure valued at R1.3 billion, as well as funding directed towards increasing black ownership and participation in strategic industries. Investments also targeted black women-owned and managed businesses and funds.

The Early-Stage Fund continued to back emerging enterprises, approving R2.3 billion across ten transactions since its launch. Capital was directed towards businesses operating in artificial intelligence, healthcare technology, renewable energy and other innovation-led sectors.

Property, sustainability and technology shape future growth

PIC’s unlisted property portfolio grew to R64.5-billion, supported by investments designed to generate both financial returns and social outcomes. Among the notable allocations was R500-million committed to the REimagine Social Impact Retail Fund, which focuses on retail developments in township and rural communities.

The portfolio also expanded its exposure to student accommodation and affordable housing, reflecting a broader strategy of investing in assets that address structural social needs while producing long-term rental income streams.

READ MORE: PIC amicably severs ties with its investment boss

On the sustainability front, PIC strengthened its climate and responsible investment agenda. The corporation reported R5 billion invested in renewable energy and played a role in supporting South Africa’s emerging green hydrogen and green ammonia industries.

Internally, the asset manager accelerated its digital transformation programme, rolling out locally developed investment platforms and expanding the use of artificial intelligence in risk management, deal evaluation, data validation and portfolio reporting. These initiatives are expected to enhance operational efficiency and support future growth.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter