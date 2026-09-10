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R200k tyres and heat-resistant suits – Electra Mining Africa showcases the future of mining

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo
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Visitors explore the latest mining, industrial, electrical and power technologies on display at Electra Mining Africa 2026 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. / Electra Mining Expo
  • The continent’s largest mining and industrial trade show highlights the growing push towards smarter, safer and more efficient operations.
  • Ascenso Tyres and Royal Tyres launched a massive 49-inch, all-steel radial off-the-road (R-OTR) dump truck tyre for large-scale mining operations.
  • An 87-year local history is brought to the table by Royal Tyres, giving India's Ascenso a strong local foothold and distribution network in Southern Africa.

From giant mining equipment to automated industrial systems, Electra Mining Africa 2026 has granted a front-row seat to how technology is reshaping the future of mining.

The mining expo has brought together mining companies, equipment manufacturers, technology providers and industrial suppliers.

A giant leap in off-the-road tyres

Among the many products on display was a giant 49-inch tyre from Ascenso tyres, an Indian company that has partnered with local distributor Royal Tyres.

The all-steel radial off-the-road (R-OTR) tyre, valued at around R200 000, is designed for the enormous machines used in construction, quarrying and large open-pit mining operations.

READ: South African manufacturing sentiment worsens in June, Absa PMI shows

Global investment backs expansion

The tyre is part of Ascenso’s growing R-OTR range, which now stretches from 25 inches to 49 inches, with larger sizes under development. The expansion into high-performance mining tyres for both surface and underground applications is backed by $100-million investment in all-steel radial tyre manufacturing capabilities at its India facilities.

The investment includes specialised production technology, product development, testing facilities, engineering capabilities and infrastructure for manufacturing giant tyres.

Putting boots on the ground

Yogesh Mahansaria, managing director of Ascenso Tyres, said the company wanted to take the customer-focused approach it had developed in its other markets into mining.

“As we expand further into mining, we are carrying that same philosophy forward by putting field engineers on the ground in every key market so that we can respond to real operating conditions in real time, not after the fact,” he said.

The partnership with Royal Tyres is intended to give Ascenso a local foothold, combining its global engineering and manufacturing capabilities with Royal Tyres’ 87 years of experience in the Southern African market.

Innovations in safety and high-heat protection

While the giant tyre is one of the more striking pieces of equipment at the exhibition, it forms part of a much broader display of innovation.

Personal Protective Equipment suppliers, Eureka Safety showcased the insulated high temperature clothing from Germany that can protect against 1000 degrees of radiant heat. The suit may be used in high heat spaces such as smelters and refineries.

Illuminating hazardous environments

Nordland Lighting, South African manufacturer specialising in industrial, mining and harzardous area explosion-proof lighting, showed off their lighting products.

The luminaires are designed to withstand harsh underground and hazardous environments while meeting strict safety and illuminance standards.

They also use advanced LED, fluorescent, or high-intensity discharge technology. The long lasting fixtures reduce maintenance downtime and capital expenditure in remote underground locations.

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  • Electra Mining Africa 2026 showcased advancements in mining technology, gathering companies from mining, equipment manufacturing, technology provision, and industrial supply sectors.
  • Ascenso Tyres, in partnership with Royal Tyres, introduced a 49-inch all-steel radial off-the-road tyre costing around R200,000, designed for large mining and construction machines.
  • Ascenso is investing $100 million in expanding their R-OTR tyre manufacturing in India, focusing on both surface and underground mining applications.
  • Eureka Safety displayed insulated high-temperature clothing capable of protecting against 1000 degrees of radiant heat for use in smelters and refineries.
  • Nordland Lighting presented explosion-proof lighting products designed for harsh underground and hazardous environments, featuring advanced LED, fluorescent, and high-intensity discharge technologies.
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From giant mining equipment to automated industrial systems, Electra Mining Africa 2026 has granted a front-row seat to how technology is reshaping the future of mining.

The mining expo has brought together mining companies, equipment manufacturers, technology providers and industrial suppliers.

Among the many products on display was a giant 49-inch tyre from Ascenso tyres, an Indian company that has partnered with local distributor Royal Tyres.

The all-steel radial off-the-road (R-OTR) tyre, valued at around R200 000, is designed for the enormous machines used in construction, quarrying and large open-pit mining operations.

READ: South African manufacturing sentiment worsens in June, Absa PMI shows

The tyre is part of Ascenso’s growing R-OTR range, which now stretches from 25 inches to 49 inches, with larger sizes under development. The expansion into high-performance mining tyres for both surface and underground applications is backed by $100-million investment in all-steel radial tyre manufacturing capabilities at its India facilities.

The investment includes specialised production technology, product development, testing facilities, engineering capabilities and infrastructure for manufacturing giant tyres.

Yogesh Mahansaria, managing director of Ascenso Tyres, said the company wanted to take the customer-focused approach it had developed in its other markets into mining.

“As we expand further into mining, we are carrying that same philosophy forward by putting field engineers on the ground in every key market so that we can respond to real operating conditions in real time, not after the fact,” he said.

The partnership with Royal Tyres is intended to give Ascenso a local foothold, combining its global engineering and manufacturing capabilities with Royal Tyres’ 87 years of experience in the Southern African market.

While the giant tyre is one of the more striking pieces of equipment at the exhibition, it forms part of a much broader display of innovation.

Personal Protective Equipment suppliers, Eureka Safety showcased the insulated high temperature clothing from Germany that can protect against 1000 degrees of radiant heat. The suit may be used in high heat spaces such as smelters and refineries.

Nordland Lighting, South African manufacturer specialising in industrial, mining and harzardous area explosion-proof lighting, showed off their lighting products.

The luminaires are designed to withstand harsh underground and hazardous environments while meeting strict safety and illuminance standards.

They also use advanced LED, fluorescent, or high-intensity discharge technology. The long lasting fixtures reduce maintenance downtime and capital expenditure in remote underground locations.

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