Rising passenger, flights traffic volumes drive ACSA’s revenue growth

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) reported a stronger financial performance for the year ended March 2026, with rising passenger volumes and increased commercial activity across its airport network helping push revenue above R8.8-billion.

This was revealed in the state-owned airport operator’s annual report, which also shows ACSA saw growth in property, retail and parking income, highlighting the increasing contribution of non-aeronautical revenue streams to its earnings.

Revenue increased by 11.6% to R8.81-billion, rising from R7.89-billion in the previous year, while profit after tax increased to R1.2-billion from R1.14-billion. Profit before tax climbed 10.1% to R2-billion. OR Tambo and Bram Fischer remain growth engine ACSA’s largest operating segment, Cluster One, comprising OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein, remained the dominant contributor to revenue and earnings. The cluster generated revenue of R5.28-billion, up from R4.69-billion in the previous year. EBITDA increased to R3.5-billion from R3.04-billion, accounting for the bulk of group profitability. Aeronautical revenue in the cluster rose to R2.75-billion, while non-aeronautical income increased to R2.53-billion. Cape Town-led Cluster Two posts strong gains Cluster Two, which includes Cape Town International Airport, George Airport, Kimberley Airport and Upington Airport, produced revenue of R2.26 billion, up from R2.03-billion a year earlier. EBITDA increased to R1.38-billion from R1.27-billion, making it the second-largest contributor to group earnings. Aeronautical revenue rose to R1.32-billion, while non-aeronautical revenue reached R933-million. Eastern seaboard airports also expand Cluster Three, made up of King Shaka International Airport, Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport and King Phalo Airport, recorded revenue growth of nearly 12%. Revenue increased to R1.05-billion from R935-million, although EBITDA declined slightly to R158-million from R181 million because of higher operating and employee costs. Aeronautical revenue climbed to R602-million, while commercial revenue improved to R445 million.