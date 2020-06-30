Business

SA sinks deeper into recession, the worst yet to come

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

South Africa’s economy plunged 2% in the first quarter of the year following a 1.4% contraction in the last quarter of 2019 – sending the country deep into recession

The first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) was the worst print since the first quarter of 2019, amid the initial effects of the global pandemic on domestic activity even before the implementation of the nationwide lockdown.

Mining and mining & quarrying registered the steepest declines in the quarter under review, plunging 21.5%, while manufacturing contracted 8.5%.

Statistics South Africa said seven of the ten manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates in the first quarter.

“The divisions that made the largest contributions to the decrease were petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products; basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery; and motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment,” said the stats agency in a statement.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing industry saw growth of 27.8% due to a surge in the production of field crops, horticultural products and animal products., horticultural products and animal products in the quarter.

The second quarter GDP data is expected to show a steeper contraction due to the impact of COVID-19 in the quarter which saw business activity scaled back significantly.

Geoff Nölting, FNB Economist, said: “Looking ahead, we expect 2Q20 (second quarter) GDP to register the largest contraction on record. This can be ascribed to lockdown measures adversely affecting economic activity. More stringent regulatory requirements in the leisure and hospitality industry, and temporarily in the extractive sectors of the economy, will almost certainly weigh on the growth outcome.”

 

Author


Similar stories

Business

Sector sceptical about build plan

The embattled construction industry is sceptical about the government following through with the massive infrastructure spend plans announced this week. President Cyril Ramaphosa this...
Read more
News

Inmate, arrested for crimes including alleged rape – killed in police cells

  Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder after an inmate was killed while in custody at the Letsitele police cells today. According to the...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal