SA has an uncanny ability to thwart those who believe in it

Just when governance failures, collapsing municipalities and infrastructure bottlenecks make the country look increasingly difficult to invest in, global companies continue committing billions of rand to our economy.
Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app
- Despite governance failures and infrastructure issues, Toyota and Chery are committing billions of rand to invest in South Africa’s automotive manufacturing sector.
- Toyota South Africa is investing R10.4 billion at its KwaZulu-Natal plant for next-gen Hilux production, including enhancing local suppliers.
- Chery has acquired Nissan’s Rosslyn plant to establish an African manufacturing and export hub, starting vehicle production by mid-2027.
- These investments signal belief in South Africa’s economic potential, but highlight the need to address systemic challenges like unreliable electricity, municipal failures, and inefficient transport infrastructure.
- Sustainable growth requires consistent execution and improved governance to create conditions that make investment routine rather than exceptional.