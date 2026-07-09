Sanral begins CEO hunt after Reginald Demana exit

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is preparing for a leadership transition after chief executive Reginald Demana resigned.

Demana exits the position three years after accepting what the agency described as a new opportunity that aligns with his long-term career ambitions.

After the announcement that he would leave in August, the board begun recruiting a permanent replacement and plans to appoint an acting chief executive by July 17 to oversee the transition.

Turning point for Sanral finances

According to the board, his resignation coincided with a turning point for Sanral’s finances and it comes as Sanral is overseeing R16.5-billion in additional borrowing capacity and helped remove billions of rands of e-toll debt from the agency’s balance sheet, including a R7-billion government-backed facility from the New Development Bank.

The additional borrowing capacity is expected to unlock projects that had been delayed by funding constraints, particularly within the toll road portfolio.

Sanral said the biggest breakthrough came when government ended the long-running Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) e-toll impasse by assuming the scheme’s debt.

The move substantially strengthened Sanral’s balance sheet, removing a major obstacle that had constrained the agency’s ability to raise capital for infrastructure investment.

Large road construction projects

At the same time, Sanral continued rolling out some of South Africa’s largest road construction projects, including upgrades to the R573 Moloto Road, the N2 Wild Coast development, improvements along the N2 and N3 in KwaZulu-Natal, the N2 corridor in Mpumalanga and the N1 South Corridor.

These projects are regarded as critical to improving freight logistics, reducing transport costs and supporting economic growth.

Demana’s departure means his successor will inherit an agency with a stronger financial position than it had three years ago, but one that still faces the challenge of converting improved funding into completed infrastructure while maintaining confidence among investors and lenders.

“The board thanks Mr Demana for his service and contribution to Sanral and wishes him well in his future,” reads the statement.

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