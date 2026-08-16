SA’s Traxtion bets on regional rail reforms and mineral boom

South African rail services provider Traxtion is positioning itself to profit from a regional mineral boom and sweeping reforms across the continent that are opening freight rail networks to private firms, CEO James Holley said on Friday.

Traxtion, one of Africa’s largest private freight rail operators, announced a R3.4-billion rolling stock investment programme in December to expand its capacity and support rail reform in a region that exports critical

minerals, including copper and lithium. The investment includes the procurement of

46 locomotives and 920 wagons.

“The fact that we have announced this investment says everything about our confidence in the direction of travel for the rail freight sector, in South Africa and in the region,” Holley said.

The country is opening its state-owned freight rail network to private operators, allowing them to run trains on state-owned infrastructure.

Several other mineral-rich countries in which Traxtion operates, including Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, are also opening up their freight rail networks to firms,.

Angola has granted a 30-year concession for the strategic Lobito Corridor railway to a Trafigura-led consortium, while the DRC has awarded Mota-Engil a concession to upgrade rail infrastructure to connect Congolese mines to Lobito.

The Tazara link between Tanzania and Zambia is being revamped through a $1.4bn Chinese-backed concession, while Zimbabwe is

pursuing a $533-million rail modernisation programme with China Railway International Group. – Reuters