Shopping centres, suppliers, by-laws suffocating township and rural businesses

READ: Competition Commission to press ahead with forex manipulation cases
An untapped opportunity
Two major roadblocks: market barriers and red tape
The study found that the effects of these barriers extend beyond businesses and directly affect consumers. Limited local options often force residents to travel outside their communities to access better prices, greater variety and improved quality. This is particularly evident in sectors such as clothing, electronics and household goods.
Researchers noted that travel costs effectively increase the cost of living, especially for low-income households in rural areas and townships.
“When the administrative burden is high, when information is inaccessible, or when enforcement is uneven, regulation may function as a barrier to entry and a constraint on business survival and growth,” the commission says.
The report recommends reducing compliance burdens, improving access to formal retail and online markets, supporting local sourcing initiatives and addressing infrastructure and service delivery failures that hinder business operations.
- The Competition Commission's Rural and Township Economy Project 2026 report finds that township and rural businesses face high supplier costs, exclusion from malls and online platforms, and excessive municipal red tape, limiting growth.
- Over 40% of South Africa's population lives in township and rural economies, where many residents earn below R3,500 per month, with widespread poverty.
- Apartheid-era policies, especially the Group Areas Act, have left economic structures in townships dominated by small, informal, and survivalist businesses, limiting mainstream business entry for historically disadvantaged individuals.
- Market barriers such as spatial constraints and compliance challenges, coupled with regulatory red tape, restrict township businesses' access to formal markets and burden business survival.
- The report recommends reducing regulatory compliance burdens, enhancing access to retail and online markets, supporting local sourcing, and improving infrastructure to promote inclusive growth and poverty reduction.
READ: Competition Commission to press ahead with forex manipulation cases
Researchers noted that travel costs effectively increase the cost of living, especially for low-income households in rural areas and townships.
"When the administrative burden is high, when information is inaccessible, or when enforcement is uneven, regulation may function as a barrier to entry and a constraint on business survival and growth," the commission says.