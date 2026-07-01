South32 to sell aluminum business to Alcoa in R92bn deal

Mining company South32 has agreed to sell its aluminium value chain assets to Alcoa in a deal worth up to $5.6-billion (approximately R91.7-billion).

The agreement includes Hillside Aluminium in South Africa, allowing Alcoa to operate in the country.

It also includes stakes in Worsley Alumina, the MRN bauxite mine in Brazil, the Brazil Alumina refinery and the Brazil aluminium smelter.

Alcoa will also take over rehabilitation liabilities of about US$ 1.2 billion. Mozal Aluminium in Mozambique is not part of the transaction and remains under care and maintenance.

The deal consists of US$ 3.1 billion in cash, US$ 1 billion in Alcoa shares, the assumption of about US$ 750 million in debt and lease liabilities, and up to US$750-million in additional payments linked to future aluminium and alumina prices until 2030.

Repositioning South32

The transaction comes as Matt Daley officially takes over as South32’s chief executive, replacing Graham Kerr, who stepped down on June 30 after leading the company for more than a decade.

Kerr will remain with the business for a short-term period as a strategic adviser to help complete the transaction.

The outgoing Kerr said the sale would unlock significant value for shareholders and reposition South32 as a leading upstream base metals producer.

“This transaction will unlock significant value for shareholders and repositions South32 as a leading upstream base metals-focused company with high-margin assets and transformational growth,” said Kerr.

Streamlined business to reduce overhead costs

Daley said the reshaped business would generate about 85% of its EBITDA from base and precious metals, including copper, zinc, silver and lead.

“Our business will be simpler, with a portfolio of higher- margin upstream operations, reduced complexity and greater resilience,” said Daley.

He said the streamlined business would reduce annual overhead costs by about US$125-million once the new operating model is fully implemented. He added that the stronger balance sheet would support investment in growth projects while allowing the company to continue returning cash to shareholders.

Following completion of the deal, South32 plans to return about US$500-million to shareholders through a fully franked special dividend, funded by half of the Alcoa shares it will receive as part of the transaction. The company said additional shareholder returns will be considered later.

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