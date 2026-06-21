Stakes raised in Mid-East talks

Iran moved to close the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, before planned talks with the US in Switzerland, with its military saying the closure was sparked by “continuing Israeli strikes in Lebanon”. Tehran deems the continued attacks as truce violations by the US and Israel. It warned that vessels’ security would be at risk if they approached the strait.

Despite the closure, US vice-president JD Vance told Fox News that he expected to go to Switzerland soon for talks with Iran. This comes after the White House announced late on Thursday that Vance would not be travelling to the talks.

Vance said he was confident the ceasefire agreed on in Washington’s 14-point deal with Tehran would hold and that he had seen no evidence that the strait was closed.

In a report published by Al Jazeera, the US Central Command issued a statement, noting that commercial ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz increased yesterday.

The latest closure appeared to raise the stakes before the scheduled talks, as both sides seek to advance the interim deal US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed on Wednesday to end their near four-month war.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed to Iran’s state television that a delegation from Tehran would be leaving for Switzerland to follow up with the US and ensure it upholds its commitments under the recently signed interim agreement.

On X, the Pakistani foreign ministry also confirmed the technical-level Iran-US talks in Burgenstock today.

“As a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, technical-level talks will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on 21 June,” the ministry said.

It added that Pakistani and Qatari mediators would take part in the discussions with US and Iranian representatives. – Reuters