Transnet blacklists seven firms, disciplines staff over corruption findings

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) has successfully applied to the National Treasury to blacklist seven companies found to have engaged in serious unethical and unlawful conduct as part of its intensified efforts to root out fraud, theft and corruption within the organisation.

The move follows forensic investigations, supported by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which uncovered financial misconduct, kickback schemes, bribery, theft of company assets, collusion and the submission of false information.

TPT chief executive Jabu Mdaki said the entity remained committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance and accountability.

“Transnet Port Terminals remains committed to upholding the principles of good governance and conducting its business with the highest standards of integrity, transparency and accountability. Unlawful conduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” Mdaki said.

The blacklisted companies will be prohibited from doing business with TPT, Transnet and other state entities for the next 10 years once they are included on the National Treasury’s list of restricted suppliers.

Employees face disciplinary action

TPT has also instituted disciplinary proceedings against employees found to have colluded with the seven companies over a number of years.

Mdaki said decisive action against dishonest employees, suppliers and stakeholders was necessary as TPT sought to reposition itself for growth and improve South Africa’s global competitiveness.

“In reinventing itself for growth and making South Africa globally competitive, it is important for TPT to take firm action against employees, suppliers and all stakeholders who compromise the integrity of the business and exacerbate the cost of doing business,” he said.

He added that TPT played a critical role in supporting South Africa’s trade with more than 100 international markets through its maritime logistics operations.

“As a team, we are united in understanding that we exist to serve and there’s no room for anyone who does not share in that mission,” Mdaki said.

The company said it was working with relevant entities to recover funds allegedly embezzled by implicated individuals.

Wider investigations continue across Transnet

The latest action forms part of broader anti-corruption investigations underway across Transnet’s operating divisions.

Earlier this week, Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) suspended four employees over similar allegations, while processes to restrict implicated suppliers are also progressing.

Transnet previously suspended nine employees accused of colluding with suppliers. Of those, six have since left the company following disciplinary action, while proceedings against the remaining employees are continuing.

The state-owned company has urged members of the public to report suspected fraud and irregularities through its whistleblowing channels.

While consequence management processes continue, Transnet said it is implementing systemic improvements aimed at detecting and preventing future incidents of fraud, corruption and other forms of misconduct.

The company said these measures are intended to strengthen governance and protect the integrity of its operations.