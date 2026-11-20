Transnet says it has cleared six vessels carrying critical pharmaceutical products as part of an urgent drive to address medicine shortages.

This comes as shipping companies and port operators work to ease vessel congestion at the Port of Durban.

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Transnet and Durban Gateway Terminal (DGT) are implementing urgent measures to decongest the Port of Durban, following recent challenges.

Read more: Transnet deploys urgent efforts to reduce backlogs at Port of Durban

The interventions aim to increase available capacity, improve vessel evacuation, progressively reduce the backlogs, and restore operational fluidity.

The state-owned logistics company said it had prioritised pharmaceutical cargo after receiving a list from the Department of Health identifying essential medical products aboard 16 vessels either in South African waters or approaching the country’s ports.

The Durban Gateway Terminal, which is South Africa’s largest container terminal, is majority-owned by Transnet, which retained a 50.001% stake after selling 49.999% to Philippine port operator ICTSI for R10.5 billion in 2026.

According to Transnet, pharmaceutical containers from six vessels have already been discharged and transported to their intended destinations, while three additional vessels are scheduled to berth in coming days, including one at Pier 1 and two at Durban Gateway Terminal. Seven vessels remain en route to South Africa and have yet to nominate berths.