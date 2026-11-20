Transnet says it has cleared six vessels carrying critical pharmaceutical products as part of an urgent drive to address medicine shortages.
This comes as shipping companies and port operators work to ease vessel congestion at the Port of Durban.
Transnet and Durban Gateway Terminal (DGT) are implementing urgent measures to decongest the Port of Durban, following recent challenges.
Read more: Transnet deploys urgent efforts to reduce backlogs at Port of Durban
The interventions aim to increase available capacity, improve vessel evacuation, progressively reduce the backlogs, and restore operational fluidity.
The state-owned logistics company said it had prioritised pharmaceutical cargo after receiving a list from the Department of Health identifying essential medical products aboard 16 vessels either in South African waters or approaching the country’s ports.
According to Transnet, pharmaceutical containers from six vessels have already been discharged and transported to their intended destinations, while three additional vessels are scheduled to berth in coming days, including one at Pier 1 and two at Durban Gateway Terminal. Seven vessels remain en route to South Africa and have yet to nominate berths.
Recovery plan targets terminal backlog
The intervention forms part of a broader strategy by Transnet to reduce mounting congestion and clear a backlog at Durban Gateway Terminal, one of the country’s key container-handling facilities.
Meanwhile, Durban Gateway Terminal said it is implementing a major recovery programme involving equipment refurbishment, new machinery procurement and technology upgrades to improve operational performance.
The terminal said years of underinvestment and inadequate maintenance had left equipment in poor condition, prompting a multi-phase re-fleeting programme that includes the refurbishment of ship-to-shore cranes and straddle carriers, as well as the acquisition of new handling equipment.
Read more: Transnet defends private sector push amid privatisation blame
Durban Gateway Terminal said 16 new reachstackers and empty-container handlers will be delivered by the end of November, while 26 second-hand straddle carriers are expected by the end of the first quarter of 2027. A further 12 new straddle carriers are scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of next year, with 16 rubber-tyred gantry cranes set to arrive during 2027 and 2028.
Equipment upgrades and alternative berthing options
The company also said original equipment manufacturers have been deployed on site to repair existing equipment, resulting in steadily improving operational availability.
To tackle congestion more quickly, Transnet is considering diverting urgently needed pharmaceutical containers to alternative terminals instead of waiting for space at Durban.
Read more: Transnet defends profit boosted by R10.5bn Durban terminal sale
The proposal is expected to be finalised before the remaining vessels arrive. Durban Gateway Terminal said its new NAVIS N4 terminal operating system was now functioning smoothly and supporting the recovery effort, with a truck appointment system also being rolled out. The operator said import containers currently spend an average of three days at the terminal between discharge and release.
Industry collaboration to safeguard supply chains
The terminal added that it is working closely with the Transnet National Ports Authority to improve tug and pilot availability and is coordinating with Transnet to provide shipping lines with alternative berthing options at Durban Container Terminal Pier 1, Maydon Wharf and the Ngqura Container Terminal.
Transnet said it would continue working with the Department of Health, shipping lines and terminal operators to ensure critical medicines are moved through the port system as quickly as possible as South Africa seeks to prevent further disruptions to pharmaceutical supply chains.
- Transnet has cleared six vessels carrying critical pharmaceutical products to address medicine shortages amid vessel congestion at the Port of Durban.
- The Durban Gateway Terminal, majority-owned by Transnet, is implementing a recovery programme involving equipment refurbishment, new machinery procurement, and technology upgrades to reduce congestion.
- Transnet prioritised pharmaceutical cargo based on a Department of Health list identifying essential medical products on 16 vessels in South African waters or approaching the ports.
- Equipment delivery planned includes 16 new reachstackers and empty-container handlers by November, 26 second-hand straddle carriers by Q1 2027, and 12 new straddle carriers plus 16 rubber-tyred gantry cranes in 2027-2028.
- The terminal is coordinating with the Transnet National Ports Authority and other operators to provide alternative berthing options and improve tug and pilot availability to speed container movement.
Transnet says it has cleared six vessels carrying critical pharmaceutical products as part of an urgent drive to address medicine shortages.
This comes as shipping companies and port operators work to ease vessel congestion at the Port of Durban.
Transnet and Durban Gateway Terminal (DGT) are implementing urgent measures to decongest the Port of Durban, following recent challenges.
Read more: Transnet deploys urgent efforts to reduce backlogs at Port of Durban
The interventions aim to increase available capacity, improve vessel evacuation, progressively reduce the backlogs, and restore operational fluidity.
The state-owned logistics company said it had prioritised pharmaceutical cargo after receiving a list from the Department of Health identifying essential medical products aboard 16 vessels either in South African waters or approaching the country's ports.
According to Transnet, pharmaceutical containers from six vessels have already been discharged and transported to their intended destinations, while three additional vessels are scheduled to berth in coming days, including one at Pier 1 and two at Durban Gateway Terminal. Seven vessels remain en route to South Africa and have yet to nominate berths.
The intervention forms part of a broader strategy by Transnet to reduce mounting congestion and clear a backlog at Durban Gateway Terminal, one of the country's key container-handling facilities.
Meanwhile, Durban Gateway Terminal said it is implementing a major recovery programme involving equipment refurbishment, new machinery procurement and technology upgrades to improve operational performance.
The terminal said years of underinvestment and inadequate maintenance had left equipment in poor condition, prompting a multi-phase re-fleeting programme that includes the refurbishment of ship-to-shore cranes and straddle carriers, as well as the acquisition of new handling equipment.
Read more: Transnet defends private sector push amid privatisation blame
Durban Gateway Terminal said 16 new reachstackers and empty-container handlers will be delivered by the end of November, while 26 second-hand straddle carriers are expected by the end of the first quarter of 2027. A further 12 new straddle carriers are scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of next year, with 16 rubber-tyred gantry cranes set to arrive during 2027 and 2028.
The company also said original equipment manufacturers have been deployed on site to repair existing equipment, resulting in steadily improving operational availability.
To tackle congestion more quickly, Transnet is considering diverting urgently needed pharmaceutical containers to alternative terminals instead of waiting for space at Durban.
Read more: Transnet defends profit boosted by R10.5bn Durban terminal sale
The proposal is expected to be finalised before the remaining vessels arrive. Durban Gateway Terminal said its new NAVIS N4 terminal operating system was now functioning smoothly and supporting the recovery effort, with a truck appointment system also being rolled out. The operator said import containers currently spend an average of three days at the terminal between discharge and release.
The terminal added that it is working closely with the Transnet National Ports Authority to improve tug and pilot availability and is coordinating with Transnet to provide shipping lines with alternative berthing options at Durban Container Terminal Pier 1, Maydon Wharf and the Ngqura Container Terminal.
Transnet said it would continue working with the Department of Health, shipping lines and terminal operators to ensure critical medicines are moved through the port system as quickly as possible as South Africa seeks to prevent further disruptions to pharmaceutical supply chains.