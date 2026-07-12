US seeks Iranian pledge to free up Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Oman on Saturday to discuss arrangements for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, with the United States seeking a public pledge of free, secure transit.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran had agreed to continue talks despite an escalation of hostilities this week, while also declaring an end to the ceasefire reached between the two sides.

Oman is helping to mediate an end to a war that has spread insecurity in the Gulf and raised prices across the world since the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on February 28.

CBS News and its UK partner, the BBC, reported that US Vice-President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected to lead negotiations with Araqchi. Iran’s Fars news agency later cited a source saying no negotiations would take place until the US retreated from its positions.

Three Qatari and Saudi commercial tankers came under fire earlier in the week, prompting the US to hit Iranian sites and Iran to respond with strikes on US military sites in Gulf states.

Araqchi accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement, while the US revoked the licence authorising the sale of Iranian crude on Tuesday after the vessels were hit.

A statement from Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, on Saturday threatened vengeance for the death of his predecessor and father, who was killed on February 28.

“We pledge to avenge the blood of the martyred leader and all the martyrs,” the message said.

Trump said on Friday that he had ordered the US military to be prepared to launch missiles against Iran if Tehran attempted to assassinate him. – Reuters