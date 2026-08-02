Business

We don’t have the power to lead African Bank: Kganyago

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo
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South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago speaking at a press conference in Centurion
CENTURION, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 31: Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank, after the South African Reserve Bank press conference at Irene Link on July 31, 2025 in Centurion, South Africa. The press conference follows an interest rate announcement by the Monetary Policy Commitee. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has expressed frustration that the SARB’s stake in African Bank does not grant it sufficient power to steer the struggling lender.

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  • The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) holds a 50% stake in African Bank but has no board representation or controlling influence, limiting its ability to steer the struggling lender.
  • African Bank faces financial difficulties, reporting a R624-million loss for the year ending March 2026, driven by bad debts and costly acquisitions like Ubank, Grindrod Bank, and Sasfin’s finance units.
  • The bank’s expansion strategy to diversify from unsecured lending into retail and commercial banking has faced setbacks, leading to planned retrenchments of up to 1,200 employees and branch closures.
  • SARB has received interest from potential buyers for its stake, but no firm, funded offers have emerged, reflecting broader investor concerns about African Bank’s prospects.
  • Experts suggest breaking up African Bank and selling its various businesses separately might maximize shareholder value due to challenging conditions and the bank’s complex ownership structure.

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