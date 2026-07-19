What Ningxia in China can teach South Africa about fighting poverty

Few challenges shape South Africa’s future more deeply than poverty, unemployment and inequality. They affect the daily lives of millions of citizens and continue to test the resilience of our democracy.

As media practitioners, we spend much of our time documenting these realities. But

it is equally important to examine examples of progress and consider the lessons they offer.

My recent visit to Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in China provided such an opportunity.

Over several decades, China has pursued an extensive poverty reduction programme, combining economic development, infrastructure investment, improved access to education and healthcare, targeted social policies and rural revitalisation.

Chinese authorities say the efforts have helped lift hundreds of millions of people out of extreme poverty, including significant gains in regions such as Ningxia. The scale of its poverty reduction efforts is widely recognised as historically significant.

What stood out was not only the physical transformation of communities but the focus on creating sustainable economic opportunities. Roads connect previously isolated villages to markets. Irrigation systems support agricultural growth. Vocational education provides young people with practical skills, while support for small businesses helps create jobs and strengthen local economies.

The achievements required long-term planning, sustained investment, political will and cooperation between government, businesses and communities.

The key lesson is that meaningful poverty reduction requires consistent commitment.

South Africa’s history, constitutional framework, economy and social challenges are unique. No foreign model can simply be copied and applied to our own reality. Public policy must always reflect local conditions and democratic priorities.

However, there are principles worth considering.

First, infrastructure is not only about construction; it is about creating opportunity. Reliable roads, electricity, water, broadband connectivity and public transport allow businesses to grow and enable people to access jobs, education and healthcare.

Second, investing in people remains essential. Education, vocational training and skills

development are among the most effective tools for breaking cycles of poverty and preparing citizens for a changing global economy. Third, long-term policy consistency matters. Poverty requires strategies that survive political transitions and focus on measurable results rather than short-term gains.

There is also a lesson for the media.

Journalism must continue to expose corruption, inefficiency and injustice. Our role also

includes highlighting innovation, effective governance and successful development initiatives. Sharing examples can strengthen public debate and expand our understanding of what is possible.

As the relationship between South Africa and China continues to grow through trade, investment, education, technology and infrastructure, South Africa must engage critically, independently and constructively.

We should recognise achievements, raise questions where necessary and judge every partnership by one standard: Does it improve the lives of our citizens?

Poverty can be addressed through visionary leadership, sound policy, accountability

and sustained investment in human potential.

Ningxia is not a blueprint for South Africa. But it demonstrates that determined action and long-term vision can deliver meaningful change. That is a lesson worth considering as we continue our journey towards a more prosperous, inclusive and equitable future.

*Bailey is CEO of Sunday World. He is a former foreign correspondent in China