Business

Woolies flags slower profit growth as Middle East conflict weigh on consumers

By Reuters
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A shopper waits outside the Woolworths store at the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia outside Johannesburg, South Africa, February 8, 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African retailer Woolworths Holdings said on Thursday it expects annual profit to rise modestly after a tough second half, as higher fuel prices, inflation and interest rate rises linked to the conflict in the Middle East curbed consumer spending.

• Woolworths said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 52 weeks ended June 28 likely increased by 2.5% to 7.5%, to between 274.8 cents and 288.2 cents from 268.1 in the previous year;

• Group turnover and concession sales rose 4.3%, or 4.8% on a constant-currency basis. However, second-half growth slowed to 3.3%;


• Woolworths South Africa delivered turnover and concession sales growth of 5.4%, with the food business up 5.7%, while the fashion, beauty and home unit grew sales by 4.4%;

• Promotional activity and clearance of excess inventory pressured margins in the fashion, beauty and home division;

• In Australia and New Zealand, Country Road Group sales rose 1%, although second-half sales declined 0.5%.

• Country Road returned to full-year profitability due to the reduced cost of business and tighter control of discounting.

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  • Woolworths Holdings expects a modest annual profit rise despite a challenging second half impacted by higher fuel prices, inflation, and interest rate hikes linked to Middle East conflict.
  • Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended June 28 are projected to increase by 2.5% to 7.5%, reaching between 274.8 and 288.2 cents.
  • Group turnover and concession sales grew 4.3% (4.8% constant currency), but second-half growth slowed to 3.3%.
  • Woolworths South Africa saw 5.4% sales growth, with food up 5.7% and fashion, beauty, and home sales up 4.4%; margins were pressured by promotions and inventory clearance in the latter division.
  • In Australia and New Zealand, Country Road Group sales rose 1% but declined 0.5% in the second half; it returned to full-year profitability through cost reductions and tighter discount control.
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South African retailer Woolworths Holdings said on Thursday it expects annual profit to rise modestly after a tough second half, as higher fuel prices, inflation and interest rate rises linked to the conflict in the Middle East curbed consumer spending.

Woolworths said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 52 weeks ended June 28 likely increased by 2.5% to 7.5%, to between 274.8 cents and 288.2 cents from 268.1 in the previous year;


• Group turnover and concession sales rose 4.3%, or 4.8% on a constant-currency basis. However, second-half growth slowed to 3.3%;

Woolworths South Africa delivered turnover and concession sales growth of 5.4%, with the food business up 5.7%, while the fashion, beauty and home unit grew sales by 4.4%;

• Promotional activity and clearance of excess inventory pressured margins in the fashion, beauty and home division;

• In Australia and New Zealand, Country Road Group sales rose 1%, although second-half sales declined 0.5%.

• Country Road returned to full-year profitability due to the reduced cost of business and tighter control of discounting.

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