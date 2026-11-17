Young South Africans are cutting back on takeaways, alcohol and restaurant spending as they shift their focus towards building wealth through property, vehicles, savings and investments, according to new research by Sanlam.

The latest Sanlam Planning for Life report, which was released on Monday, found that despite mounting cost-of-living pressures, young consumers are increasingly prioritising long-term financial security over instant gratification.

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The study found that while takeaways and clothing were the most common discretionary purchases over the past six months, both purchased by 60% of respondents, spending intentions were changing markedly.

Young people indicated that they planned to reduce spending on takeaways, alcohol, sit-down restaurants and clothing over the next year, while increasing expenditure on assets and experiences with longer-term value.

Research evidence from the survey showed that intended spending on takeaways was set to decline by 32.6 percentage points, while alcohol and restaurant spending were expected to fall by 17.1 and 16.5 percentage points, respectively.

Clothing and shoe purchases were also expected to drop by 14.4 percentage points. Conversely, international travel was expected to rise by 12.8 percentage points and vehicle purchases or upgrades by 10.9 percentage points.

Building wealth, not lifestyles

The findings suggest a generation increasingly focused on improving its financial standing rather than maintaining a consumption-driven lifestyle.

Building savings or starting to invest ranked among the top life goals for 53% of respondents, alongside improving quality of life. Nearly half of respondents, 45%, said starting or growing a business was one of their key ambitions, while 40% said providing a better future for their children was a priority.

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The report also found that “financial freedom” emerged as the leading symbol of success among young South Africans. Rather than associating a good life with luxury spending, 45% of respondents linked fulfilment to financial freedom, while 38% associated it with having savings, 37% with supporting family members and 36% with owning a home.

Financial pressures remain

However, the aspirations outlined in the report stand against a backdrop of significant financial strain. Almost two-thirds of respondents, 62%, said they worry about making ends meet, while food, groceries, transport and utility costs remain the biggest pressures on household budgets.

Despite these challenges, the research challenges perceptions that younger consumers are solely focused on lifestyles showcased on social media.

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Instead, many appear to be redirecting spending towards asset accumulation and long-term financial security.

The report found that the leading goals among young South Africans include buying homes and vehicles, building savings, investing, growing businesses and improving their overall quality of life.

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