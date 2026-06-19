VW invests R40m a year to help tackle youth unemployment

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has welcomed 675 new trainees into the Youth Employment Service (YES) programme this year, reaffirming its commitment to tackling youth unemployment and skills development in South Africa.

The automotive manufacturer invests approximately R40 million annually in the initiative, which provides young people with workplace experience and training opportunities aimed at improving their employability.

Of the 675 trainees joining the programme in 2026, 288 will be placed within VWGA’s operations in Kariega and Johannesburg, while 387 will be deployed to external partner organisations.

The latest intake brings the total number of young people supported by VWGA through the YES programme since 2019 to 4,325.

Public-private partnership

The YES programme was established in 2018 as a partnership between government and the private sector to create employment pathways for young South Africans facing high levels of unemployment. Through the initiative, VWGA offers workplace exposure across its manufacturing facilities, dealer network and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) partners.

VWGA’s contribution has earned national recognition. In 2023, the company was named among the top 10 contributors to the YES programme for social impact and job creation and continues to rank among the leading participants from more than 2,000 companies involved nationwide.

‘An investment in the future’

VWGA director of corporate and government affairs, Nonkqubela Maliza, said investing in young people was critical to the country’s future.

“At Volkswagen Group Africa, we believe that creating opportunities for young people is an investment in the future of our country. Through the YES programme, we are able to provide meaningful workplace experience which helps young people build confidence, develop skills and improve their chances of finding employment,” she said.

Participants receive work-readiness training, including computer literacy, while some are offered specialised skills development such as forklift and powered pallet truck operation for distribution centre roles. They also complete online learning modules through the YES One platform.

Since joining the programme, VWGA has achieved an average permanent employment placement rate of 10%.

One of the programme’s success stories is Sibabalwe Tyulu, who joined the 2024 YES intake after completing a BCom degree in Economics and Information Systems. He is now permanently employed as a buyer in VWGA’s procurement division.

Tyulu said the experience helped him grow both professionally and personally, despite the challenges he encountered along the way.

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