Africa Choice Awards lands in SA with star-studded nominee list

South Africa’s entertainment industry is set to take centre stage after the Africa Choice Awards (ACA) unveiled its nominees for the prestigious 2026 edition, which will be hosted in the country for the first time.

The Pan-African awards ceremony announced 120 nominees during an exclusive media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, bringing together some of the continent’s biggest names in television, radio, music, fashion, film and digital content.

Major milestone

The seventh edition of the awards marks a major milestone for the ACA, which has grown into one of Africa’s leading platforms celebrating creative excellence across the continent.

Among the South African stars flying the country’s flag are actors Bonko Khoza, Vuyo Dabula, Dawn Thandeka King, Kgomotso Christopher, Thembi Seete, Zenande Mfenyana, Linda Sokhulu and Lerato Mvelase.

Reality television personalities Sweet Guluva and Vuyiswa Nyauza also secured nominations, while social media sensations Bontle Modiselle and Lasizwe Dambuza will battle it out for Social Star of the Year honours.

In the radio category, Mo Flava and Zanele Potelwa received nominations for OAP of the Year, while podcasting is represented by Wisdom and Wellness Podcast.

Recognition for rising stars

The awards also recognised rising stars in the entertainment industry, with Shalate Sekhabi nominated for Next Rated Female Star and Nirvana Nokwe earning a nod in the Most Promising Female Star category.

The nomination list extends beyond entertainment, recognising entrepreneurs, photographers, fashion brands, makeup artists, influencers and content creators who have made significant contributions to Africa’s creative economy.

‘A celebration of talent’

Speaking at the launch, organisers described the awards as more than just a celebration of talent, saying the platform aims to promote African culture, innovation and youth empowerment while strengthening collaboration across the continent.

The Pan-African categories feature nominees from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Cameroon, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Namibia, highlighting the growing influence of African creatives on the global stage.

The main awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in September, with organisers expected to announce the exact date in the coming weeks.

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