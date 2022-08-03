Beyonce’ buckles under mounting pressure

American singer Beyonce’ Knowles is already editing the lyrics from her latest album Renaissance following accusations that she used an “ableist slur” on the song Heated co-written by Drake.

The term in question is spazz, which refers to spastic and is mostly used in the medical field to describe a disability that makes it challenging for sufferers to control their muscles, especially in their arms and legs.

In her defence, the global icon said: “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”

She also removed the Milkshake sample, originally done by Kelis, after the singer blasted Beyonce’ on social media for including the song without her permission.

Facing all this backlash, Monica Lewinsky jumped in and used the opportunity to address an older song – Partition – where Beyonce’ makes sexual references using her name.

The shade is about Lewinsky’s affair with the former American president Bill Clinton. The former White House intern’s affair with Clinton led to the president’s 1988 impeachment by the Representatives in the White House.

In the 2013 song, the singer recalled that a man “Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown”.

Meanwhile, Spotify announced that Renaissance is doing extremely well, saying it was the most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist in 2022. This marked Beyonce’s seventh number-one album on the Billboard 200 chart with the record.

