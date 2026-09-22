Caiphus Semenya: ‘I miss my friends, Hugh and Gwangwa’

Legendary South African jazz musician Caiphus Semenya felt nostalgic as he remembered his lifelong friends and fellow music legends Hugh Masekela and Jonas Gwangwa during a show dedicated to his life and music, the Caiphus Semenya Songbook, over the weekend at the Joburg Theatre.

Reflecting on his musical journey and the people who shared it with him, Semenya struggled to put his emotions into words as he spoke about the significance of the occasion.

“I can’t tell you how I feel. Spoken words are not enough to express exactly how I feel in my heart. Even music cannot express down in my soul,” he said.

Friends from teen years

Semenya then turned to the friendships that began when the three musicians were young and continued to shape their lives and careers.

“We met, Hugh and I, when we were 15 years old and Gwangwa was 17. He was always two years older than us. We lived together and we used to encourage each other,” he said.

The memories of the two musicians, who became important figures in South African music, remained deeply personal for Semenya.

“I miss my friends, Hugh [Masekela] and [Jonas] Gwangwa,” he said.

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Masekela died in 2018, while Gwangwa died in 2021. Their careers, like Semenya’s, were closely intertwined with South Africa’s musical history and the struggle against apartheid.

Honouring a musical tradition

Semenya also acknowledged the musicians who came before his generation and helped establish the rich musical tradition from which they emerged.

“We come from a tradition of music, the likes of Miriam Makeba and Thandi Klaasen, the list goes on,” he said.

The Caiphus Semenya Songbook was more than a celebration of his music. It offered the audience a journey through the life of a musician whose career took him from South Africa to the US and brought him into contact with some of the world’s biggest names in music.

Bringing Semenya’s story to life

Actor Warren Masemola portrayed a young Semenya and guided the audience through different chapters of his life, including his musical journey in South Africa and later in the US, where he encountered legendary figures such as Quincy Jones.

The performance also took the audience through his personal life, including the moment he decided to marry celebrated songstress Letta Mbulu.

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The stage production, directed by James Ngcobo, combined theatre, music and archival visuals, with screens displaying moments from Semenya’s life as Masemola brought his story to life.

A celebration of timeless hits

All the while, the audience was treated to Semenya’s extensive catalogue, with artists including Nathi, Moneoa, Amanda Black and Nokukhanya Dlamini belting out some of his most iconic songs.

The crowd appeared enchanted throughout the performance, repeatedly rising to their feet to dance as though no one else was watching.

And who could blame them? How could anyone pass up the opportunity to dance to “Ndiphendule”, “Matswale” or “Angelina”, or sing along to “Nomalanga” and “Ziphi’Nkomo”?

The excitement reached its peak when Semenya finally took to the stage.

He brought the show to a fitting close with “Angelina”, leaving the audience on their feet and providing a memorable ending to a celebration of his extraordinary musical legacy.