Oncemore Six steps out from the background on to centre stage at Sound Of Calvary

For years, Oncemore Six was accustomed to standing behind some of gospel music’s biggest names. But, on September 6, the spotlight will be firmly on him when he headlines Sound Of Calvary at the Big Top Arena at Carnival City.

For the celebrated South African gospel artist, the concert represents more than another major performance. It is a full-circle moment in a journey that began as a backing vocalist and eventually led him to establish his own sound, ministry and identity.

“Every artist, every minister has a sound, and every minister has their own encounters. I’m excited for people to come and experience my sound and my encounter with the Lord,” said Six.

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Lessons learned behind the scenes

His years as a backing vocalist played an important role in preparing him for that moment. After moving from Mpumalanga to Pretoria, he spent years working behind established artists, an experience he describes as a vital training ground.

“I was able to pick up things that I want to do when I’m an artist and things I don’t want to do, how I want to treat people, and how I would not want to treat people,” he said.

A leap of faith into ministry

The decision to step out on his own, however, was not the result of a carefully mapped career plan. Six recalls waking up one morning with a strong conviction that it was time to pursue his own ministry.

“I just felt strongly in my spirit that this is the day, this is it,” he says.

He called the artists he had worked with, thanked them for their contribution to his life and career, and told them he was moving on.

“It was literally just one day I woke up and decided this is it and I dove into the deep.”

Songs that resonate with worshippers

That leap of faith eventually produced songs that would become part of the worship lives of many listeners, including ‘Ngeke Ng’suke Kuwe‘, ‘Here On Our Knees‘, ‘Umhlatshelo (The Sacrifice)’, ‘Themba Lendalo Yonke‘ and ‘Ohlonishwayo‘.

For Oncemore Six, the reach of his music has brought humility rather than a change in direction.

“My goal has always been to make sure that I’m obedient to what God gives me. When God gives me a song, I take the song as it is and I’m faithful and I steward what God gives me well and I give it to His people.”

That philosophy is at the heart of Sound Of Calvary.

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“This is an opportunity for me to pull out myself and for people to have enough time to know who and what Oncemore Six is about.”

For an artist who spent years in the background, he said taking centre stage is significant.

“I want to stay true to what God has given me,” he concluded.

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