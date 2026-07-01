Singer dropped from African gospel awards after backing March and March

Gospel musician Ntokozo Ngongoma has been removed from the list of nominees for this year’s African Christian Legendary and Impact Makers Awards (CLIMA), after publicly supporting Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and the March and March movement.

The Pietermaritzburg-born singer had been nominated for the prestigious faith-based awards ceremony, scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 9. However, his nomination became the centre of controversy after he declared his support for the movement calling for stronger action against undocumented foreign nationals in South Africa.

Ngongoma took to social media to express solidarity with Ngobese-Zuma, writing that he fully supported her campaign and encouraged her to continue with the marches.

His comments drew criticism from the awards organisers, who accused him of aligning himself with a movement they believe conflicts with the values of unity and inclusion that the awards seek to promote.

The organisers questioned how a gospel artist could be seen to support a movement they viewed as fuelling xenophobia.

‘I asked them to remove me‘

Following the backlash, Ngongoma said he requested that his name be removed from the nominees’ list because he believed he and the organisers no longer shared the same values.

“I asked them to remove me because I realised we are not in sync regarding the reality of what is happening in South Africa. No award can determine what I believe in or what I stand for,” he said.

The Izindlela Zakhe singer has since maintained that his support for the movement stems from his concern for South Africa and the challenges the country faces regarding undocumented immigration.

“I love my country too much to remain silent while others are fighting for it. I believe I am standing up for what is right,” he said.

Conflict of objectives, values

CLIMA chief executive Mike Uwak confirmed that Ngongoma’s nomination had been withdrawn but insisted the decision was not based on patriotism.

According to Uwak, the organisation’s concern was that the movement associated with the singer conflicted with CLIMA’s mission of promoting African unity and celebrating positive Christian impact across the continent.

“He was not removed because he supports his country. The movement he publicly supports conflicts with our objectives of uniting Africa and celebrating kngdom impact. We have a responsibility to protect the integrity of our brand,” Uwak said.

The controversy comes as the March and March movement continues to dominate national debate over illegal immigration, border security and the treatment of undocumented foreign nationals, with supporters arguing for stricter enforcement of immigration laws while critics warn that some of its rhetoric risks fuelling xenophobia.

Ngongoma, who has previously won a CLIMA award and has collaborated with leading gospel artists including Babo Ngcobo, Malusi Mbokazi, Ayanda Ntanzi and Abanqobi, remains firm that losing the nomination will not change his position.

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