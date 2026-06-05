Turfloop resistance brought to life in powerful new film

A defining chapter in South Africa’s liberation struggle is set to return to the spotlight through a new historical drama that revisits the courage of student activists who stood up to apartheid forces during the military occupation of the University of the North, popularly known as Turfloop.

Award-winning filmmaker Tebogo Malope is preparing to premiere Studying Under the Barrel of a Gun, a feature film inspired by the events surrounding the June 1986 military occupation of the university.

The film tells the story of young student activists who found themselves confronting state repression while fighting for justice, dignity and freedom during one of the most volatile periods in South Africa’s history.

Lead role for Kgwadi Selolo

Leading the cast is emerging actor Kgwadi Selolo, who makes his first major big-screen appearance. He is joined by a talented ensemble including Molefi Monaisa, Nat Ramabulana, Nthati Moshesh and Andre Odendaal.

Actor and producer Cornet Mamabolo makes a special appearance as legendary youth leader Peter Mokaba while also serving as an executive producer on the project.

Adding a local flavour to the production are appearances by music star King Monada and comedian Mashabela.

Honour for gallant generation of youth

Malope said the film is intended to honour a generation of young people who refused to remain silent in the face of oppression.

“This film is about remembering the courage of a generation that refused to be silenced. As South Africa reflects on the significance of the 1986 military occupation of Turfloop, we hope audiences will connect with the resilience, leadership and vision demonstrated by these young activists,” he said.

Beyond its historical significance, the film explores the emotional and psychological realities faced by young activists during apartheid, while drawing parallels with contemporary conversations around leadership, social justice and civic participation.

The release comes as South Africa marks Youth Month and reflects on the role students played in challenging apartheid rule.

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