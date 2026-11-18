A South African documentary series revisiting the life and controversial legacy of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has received international recognition after securing a nomination at the 2026 International Documentary Association (IDA) Documentary Awards.

The Trials of Winnie Mandela, a seven-part documentary executive produced by South African philanthropist Ivor Ichikowitz, has been nominated in the Best Episodic Series category at the 42nd edition of the awards.

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The nomination is a significant milestone for a project that took 12 years to bring to the screen and has reignited conversations about Madikizela-Mandela’s place in South Africa’s liberation history.

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Produced through the Ichikowitz Family Foundation’s African Oral History Archive, the series explores the life of a woman whose legacy remains one of the most contested in the country’s political history.

Directed by the late two-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Mandy Jacobson, the documentary gives Madikizela-Mandela an opportunity to recount her life in her own words while confronting the controversies, contradictions and defining moments that shaped her public image.

At the centre of the series are intimate conversations between Madikizela-Mandela and her granddaughters, Princess Zaziwe Manaway and Princess Swati Mandela-Dlamini, who also served as a producer on the project.

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Their conversations are interwoven with rare archival footage and testimonies from supporters, critics, family members and people whose lives intersected with the struggle icon.

Rather than presenting a definitive judgement on her life, the documentary invites audiences to grapple with the complexities of a woman who endured persecution under apartheid, became a symbol of resistance and remained a deeply divisive political figure.

Ichikowitz said the response to the documentary across Africa demonstrated the continued relevance of Madikizela-Mandela’s story beyond South African borders.

“Winnie Mandela’s story is deeply rooted in Africa, and the response from audiences across the continent has demonstrated its profound local resonance. But its themes are universal,” he said.

He added that the documentary explored issues of oppression, injustice, freedom, equality and women’s rights, which continue to resonate across generations.

The international nomination follows considerable public engagement with the series since its release, including commentary from political figures, historians, journalists and public intellectuals.

Among those who have contributed to the debate through opinion pieces and reflections are Dr Mathews Phosa, Judith February, Sello Hatang, Ghaleb Cachalia and Malaika Mahlatsi.

ALSO READ: The Winnie Mandela I knew

The production has also received recognition from South Africa’s public relations and communications industry, collecting five awards, including two Gold Awards, across the 2026 PRISM and New Generation Awards.

Beyond the continent, the documentary has attracted interest from international audiences, with calls for wider access to the series beyond its initial continental release.

For the foundation, the project forms part of a broader effort to preserve African history through first-hand accounts and perspectives that might otherwise be overlooked.

Ichikowitz also paid tribute to Jacobson, whose contribution he described as central to bringing the project to life.

“After 12 years, it is deeply meaningful to see this work recognised internationally. Above all, this nomination is a tribute to Mandy Jacobson, who was central to bringing Winnie’s story to the screen. Her contribution to this project was extraordinary,” he said.

The 2026 IDA Documentary Awards received 650 submissions from 95 countries.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Ebell of Los Angeles on Friday, December 4, with the Best Episodic Series winner selected by an international jury.

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