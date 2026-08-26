From Beyoncé to Eminem, tributes pour in after country legend Dolly Parton dies

From Beyonce to Joe Biden, the world all over continues to pay tribute to legendary country star Dolly Parton, who died on Tuesday.

Parton’s team confirmed that the 80-year-old had been “bravely facing a brief battle with cancer”.

Announcing the news of her passing on social media, her nephew Bryan Seaver said:

“Dolly opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians from every walk of life and across every continent. By her example we believed anything was possible.”

Known for hits such as “Jolene”, “I will always love you” and “9 to 5”, Seaver said his aunt had always been on our televisions, record players, CDs and on our phone’s playlists.

Former US President Joe Biden called her “an American original”, while Beyoncé hailed Parton as “the barometer and the North Star”.

Celine Dion said Parton’s was “one of the most joyful voices this world has ever known”, with Taylor Swift saying she was “true grace and grit, all in one dazzling person”.

Sharing a letter once sent to him by the music icon, Eminem said while he had never met Parton, “for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon.”

Seaver said Parton had called him to say upon her passing, she wanted to “rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest”.

At her request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter