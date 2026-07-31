Gabisile Tshabalala stirs up chaos in Inimba with fiery new role

Viewers of Inimba are in for a dramatic shake-up as actress Gabisile Tshabalala joins the second season of the hit Mzansi Magic telenovela in a role that promises equal parts laughter, love and mayhem.

Making her debut from Monday, August 3, Tshabalala takes on the role of Thokozile, the outspoken and unpredictable older sister of Zethu, played by Mpumie Khuzwayo.

After ending her relationship with her truck-driver boyfriend and spending years avoiding responsibility, Thokozile unexpectedly returns to Cosmo City, re-entering the lives of her mother and sister just as Zethu prepares for motherhood.

Her arrival is expected to shake things up, with the free-spirited character bringing plenty of drama wherever she goes.

‘I love how free-spirited she is’

Speaking about what attracted her to the role, Tshabalala said she immediately connected with Thokozile’s fearless personality.

“I love how free-spirited she is. She thinks out loud and says the things most of us hold back because we don’t want to hurt anyone. In real life, I can’t always be like that. She reminds me of my younger self when we were carefree and able to speak our minds without being offensive,” she said.

While Thokozile’s larger-than-life personality often masks her struggles, Tshabalala said portraying the emotional depth of the character came naturally.

“The character is like a walking social media post where you only show people what you want them to see. I do that with my children too. I don’t always show my pain. Instead, I show strength and positivity. That’s how I approached the role because it’s something that happens in real life.”

The actress also described joining the Inimba family as an effortless transition.

“It has been such a beautiful experience. Working with the cast and crew has been amazing. The environment is chilled, warm and welcoming. It never felt like I was joining a new production; it felt like home, whether I was working with people I already knew or meeting new colleagues for the first time.”

‘Expect laughter, love and loads of chaos’

Although she remained tight-lipped about what’s ahead, Tshabalala hinted that viewers should brace themselves for an entertaining ride.

“They can expect laughter, love and loads of chaos. The audience must get ready to have fun and remain entertained.”

When asked what viewers would love or perhaps love to hate about Thokozile Tshabalala, she compared her character to Zodwa Wabantu.

“Some people don’t like her and some love to hate her, but she doesn’t care. She isn’t hurting anyone. She simply lives life on her own terms, makes unintentional mistakes and stays true to herself. Thokozile is exactly like that.”

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