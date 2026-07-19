Happy Simelane opens up about toll Viljoen saga has taken on her

Entrepreneur and reality television star Happy Simelane has described the treatment she received from the controversial media personality, suspected shoplifter and fraudster Mel Viljoen and her husband, disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen, as “harrowing”.

Simelane has escalated her public feud with Mel Viljoen into a legal fight, threatening a R1-million defamation claim unless Viljoen retracts and removes statements Simelane says are false, misleading and damaging to her reputation.

Through her lawyers, Simelane has sent a formal letter of demand to (Mel) Viljoen for the “unlawful and malicious campaign” against the reality star through social media posts, videos and public commentary.

According to the correspondence, dated July 14, Viljoen has seven days to remove the allegedly defamatory content, issue a public apology and undertake never to publish similar statements again; failing which, Simelane intends to seek R1-million in damages, an interdict and punitive legal costs.

The entrepreneur, who also goes by the name “Her Majesty”, takes exception to Viljoen’s alleged claims that Simelane scammed women through the controversial Longrich business, linking her to QZ Asset Management and suggesting she knowingly associated with convicted fraudster, rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Simelane told Sunday World that she is fighting for her name and public persona she worked hard to build. From the streets of Vosloorus in the East Rand to becoming one of South Africa’s most recognisable reality television personalities, she said she was simply protecting her brand, business and her children’s legacy.

The relationship between Simelane and the couple soured after a disputed 2021 Tammy Taylor franchise deal. Simelane purchased the Menlyn store in Pretoria for R2.8-million with the promise of lucrative monthly returns. However, she said she later discovered that the financial documents allegedly belonged to a different company. Simelane eventually took legal action against the Viljoens, who have since been discovered to have had similar disputes with other potential franchisees, including the real Tammy Taylor, who accuses them of stealing her identity for their South Africa-based business.

Earlier this year, the Viljoens were deported from the United States after they were arrested and detained for the theft of grocery items in Boca Raton, Florida, worth more than R84 000. On July 23, Peet Viljoen is expected back in court in a separate matter where he faces 400 charges, including fraud, theft, corruption, forgery and uttering, linked to an alleged R27.6-million Johannesburg property fraud scheme.

Simelane told Sunday World her public dispute with the Viljoens has been a costly exercise. “It has affected me financially, mentally and emotionally. It has affected my children. Life has never been the same after losing so much money.”

The entrepreneur has also strongly rejected allegations that her Longrich wealth was built through fraudulent means, saying every success she achieved came through years of hard work.

“To simply say I scammed people is an insult. People must prove those allegations in a court of law.

“I’ve lost opportunities because people distance themselves when they see all these stories. As a businesswoman, perception matters. It affects partnerships, business meetings and people’s willingness to work with you.”

She says the R1-million damages claim being pursued by her attorneys reflects the scale of the emotional and reputational harm she believes she has suffered.

“I don’t think there is enough accountability. People think it’s just a post or a video that disappears, but the damage it leaves behind is real.”

The entrepreneur, whose husband, Mduduzi Simelane, died in a car accident in 2022, says raising their three daughters alone has given her even more reason to continue fighting. “My children only have me. Everything I do is for them. I’m fighting because I’m trying to recover money that I worked hard for,” she said.

Simelane rose to national prominence on Showmax’s hit reality series The Mommy Club. Away from television, she is the CEO of Her Majesty Projects and heads several businesses, including Her Majesty Beautique, Her Majesty Films and a logistics company. She has also established herself as a motivational speaker, business coach and author.

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