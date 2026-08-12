Inno Morolong threatens legal action over circulation of ‘private’ explicit Uber videos

Reality TV star and social media personality Inno Morolong has spoken out against the unauthorised circulation of private and intimate videos involving her, warning those responsible that they could face legal action.

Morolong took to social media on Tuesday to address the matter, revealing that explicit videos were being circulated across various social media platforms and online channels without her consent.

In a statement dated August 11, Morolong made it clear that she did not authorise the recording, publication or distribution of the material.

“The continued sharing, reposting, downloading, or distribution of these videos is an invasion of my privacy and has caused significant personal and reputational harm,” she said.

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The media personality acknowledged that being a public figure comes with heightened public interest but stressed that this does not give people the right to violate her privacy.

“As a public figure, I understand that my life may attract public interest, but being in the public eye does not mean that my privacy, dignity, or personal boundaries can be violated,” she said.

Morolong also highlighted the impact the situation has had on her family, saying:

“I am also a mother and a family-oriented person, and the impact of this situation extends beyond me personally. It has been deeply distressing to see private content being weaponised and circulated for public consumption.”

Morolong’s legal team ‘actively addressing the matter’

She revealed that her legal team was already working on the matter and is taking steps to identify people allegedly involved in the distribution and publication of the material.

“My legal team is actively addressing this matter. We are taking steps to identify individuals involved in the unlawful distribution and publication of the material,” she said.

Morolong warned those sharing, reposting, publishing, selling or otherwise distributing the videos to stop immediately, saying legal action would be pursued against those responsible.

“I strongly urge members of the public not to engage with, download, save, or redistribute the content. Please respect my privacy and that of my family,” she said.

Sharing intimate images without consent is illegal

The law says the circulation of intimate material without consent can amount to a criminal offence in South Africa.

Section 16 of the Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020 makes it an offence for a person to unlawfully and intentionally disclose, through an electronic communications service, an intimate image of another person without that person’s consent. The law covers intimate images in which a person is nude or their genital, anal or breast areas are displayed where the person retained a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Importantly, consent to the original creation of an intimate photograph or video does not amount to consent to its subsequent distribution. In other words, a person who may have willingly participated in the recording does not automatically give others permission to publish or circulate it.

The offence is not limited to material posted publicly on social media. The wording of the law refers to disclosure through an electronic communications service, meaning the unauthorised distribution of intimate material electronically can potentially fall within its ambit.

The Cybercrimes Act also provides for criminal consequences for people who unlawfully and intentionally disclose intimate images without consent. Legal commentary on the Act notes that a person convicted of this offence can face a fine, imprisonment of up to three years, or both, depending on the circumstances and the court’s determination.

The law also provides mechanisms through which courts can make orders aimed at protecting complainants from the harmful effects of malicious communications.

Potential civil consequences

There may also be civil consequences. A person whose privacy, dignity or reputation has been harmed by the publication of intimate material may potentially pursue a damages claim, depending on the circumstances of the case. Legal scholarship on section 16 has noted that the unauthorised publication of intimate images can give rise to civil proceedings where the necessary requirements are established.

While the term revenge porn is commonly used to describe the non-consensual distribution of intimate material, it is not necessary to establish that the distributor was motivated by revenge before the Cybercrimes Act’s section 16 offence can potentially apply.

The central issue is the unlawful and intentional disclosure of an intimate image without the consent of the person depicted.

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