Jub Jub’s warrant of arrest cancelled, bail extended

Media personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye appeared before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where a warrant of arrest previously issued against him was cancelled.

This after Maarohanye failed to appear in court two weeks ago, prompting the issuing of the warrant.

The singer’s lawyer, Ntsako Baloyi, told the court that his client had been unwell at the time and submitted a doctor’s note as proof of his illness.

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The State requested that the matter be postponed to September 17, 2026.

The magistrate granted the postponement and cancelled the warrant, which had been held over pending Maarohanye’s return to court.

Bail extended

Maarohanye remains out on R5,000 bail, which was also extended during Monday’s proceedings.

“He is very much stressed as he can’t get more work as he used to. It’s a big problem for him you know, but he chose to be a public figure.”

Maarohanye is facing charges of discharging a firearm in a public place and pointing an object likely to make another person believe it is a firearm.

The charges relate to an alleged confrontation involving an e-hailing driver in Edenvale in June. Maarohanye is accused of confronting the driver after allegedly accusing him of having a romantic relationship with his partner.

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His latest appearance means he will remain on bail while the criminal case proceeds.

The court’s decision to cancel the warrant allows Maarohanye to continue complying with his existing bail conditions until his next appearance later this month.

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