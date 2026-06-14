Jub Jub arrested over shooting incident involving e-hailing driver

Controversial media personality Jub Jub has been arrested following a dramatic incident in Edenvale involving an e-hailing driver, police confirmed on Sunday.

The 45-year-old suspect was taken into custody after allegedly kidnapping the driver and discharging a firearm during a confrontation on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident unfolded at around 07:30 when the driver had transported a female passenger to a residence in Edenvale. It is alleged that upon arrival, the suspect confronted the driver, accusing him of having a romantic relationship with his girlfriend.

The situation quickly escalated, with the Jub Jub allegedly forcing the driver into his vehicle and preventing him from leaving the premises.

Police said the Jub Jub then reportedly fired a gun in the direction of the driver during the ordeal. Despite the incident, the driver managed to escape unharmed and immediately drove to the nearest police station to report the matter.

Officers responded swiftly and arrested the Jub Jub shortly after the complaint was lodged.

He now faces charges of kidnapping, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and defeating the ends of justice.

Jub Jub is expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday, June 15, as investigations into the matter continue.

This not the Jub Jub’s first brush with the law. He was arrested in 2010 following a fatal crash in Soweto in which he and a co-accused, while allegedly drag racing under the influence of drugs, drove into a group of schoolchildren, killing four and injuring two others.