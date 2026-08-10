Lamiez Holworthy-Morule rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

DJ and television personality Lamiez Holworthy-Morule has been rushed to hospital and undergone an emergency surgical procedure, forcing her to pull out of several scheduled appearances.

The Metro FM presenter’s management confirmed the news in a statement issued on Sunday, reassuring fans and industry stakeholders that her condition is not life-threatening.

“We would like to inform the fans, clients, event promoters, partners and stakeholders of Lamiez Holworthy that she was rushed to hospital and required an emergency surgical procedure,” the statement reads.

The nature of the medical emergency and the procedure has not been disclosed.

Hospitalisation affects booked gigs

The sudden hospitalisation has affected Holworthy-Morule’s professional commitments, with her management confirming that she will miss remaining events scheduled for Sunday, August 9, as well as Monday, August 10.

Management apologised to promoters, organisers, clients and partners affected by the cancellations and said it would engage them directly.

“Management will contact affected parties and will issue revised dates for bookings once Lamiez has been medically cleared to resume her professional commitments,” the statement said.

Holworthy, who has built a successful career as a DJ, radio personality and television presenter, has remained a prominent figure in the local entertainment industry.

Her hospitalisation has since prompted concern among fans, with many taking to social media to wish the star a speedy recovery.

However, her management has urged the public to respect her privacy while she focuses on recovering.

“We kindly ask for your prayers and that her privacy be respected as she takes the necessary time to recover,” the statement said.

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