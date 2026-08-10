Mmule Setati cooks up a new chapter with ‘Simmer Down’

Mmule Setati is taking her love for food, storytelling and South African culture from the kitchen to the television screen with her new lifestyle show, Simmer Down.

The acclaimed cookbook author, chef and founder of the Feed My Tribe movement makes her television hosting debut on SABC2 with the 13-part series, which premieres on Saturday, August 15 at 5.30pm.

Show hosts musicians

For Mmule, food is simply the starting point for something much bigger, conversations about music, family, identity, memories and the experiences that have shaped some of South Africa’s most celebrated musicians.

Each week, Mmule welcomes a different musical guest and prepares a dish inspired by their life story. As the food comes together, so do stories of childhood, family traditions, cultural identity and defining moments.

The impressive line-up includes Simphiwe Dana, Bucie Nkomo, Brenda Mntambo, RJ Benjamin, Stoan Seate, Makhadzi, Phila Ndlozi, Wouter Kellerman, Zama Jobe, The Jaziel Brothers, Vicky Sampson, Thebe Lenyora and Maleh.

The power of food to connect people

For Mmule, the opportunity to host the show is a natural extension of her belief in the power of food to connect people.

“I’m incredibly excited to be hosting Simmer Down because it brings together some of the things I love most: food, music, storytelling and human connection,” she said.

“Both food and music have a unique way of bringing people together; they evoke memories, spark conversation and connect us to who we are and where we come from.”

Rather than simply demonstrating recipes, Mmule uses each dish to unlock the stories behind the people sitting across from her. A childhood favourite can become a doorway into someone’s upbringing, while a meal associated with a particular period in their life can bring back memories of home, family and the people who influenced them.

“What makes Simmer Down special is that we’re not only sharing delicious food and meaningful conversations, but we’re also paying homage to the incredible South African artists who have shaped our cultural landscape,” Mmule said.

Community, connection and storytelling

The series also represents an important new chapter for Mmule, whose work through Feed My Tribe has long placed food at the centre of community, connection and storytelling.

Now, she gets to bring that philosophy to a television audience, using her warmth and culinary expertise to create a space where artists can open up beyond their music.

Series producer Beverly Moubane said the show was born out of years of hard work, resilience and determination.

“What began as an idea, fuelled by countless sleepless nights, unwavering determination and a willingness to evolve, has grown into the show audiences will soon experience,” she said.

For SABC2, Simmer Down is also part of the channel’s commitment to stories that reflect the country’s diverse cultures and shared experiences.

Acting SABC2 Channel Head Robyn Verweij said the show uses food and music to create an intimate connection between viewers and the artists featured.

“Simmer Down perfectly reflects SABC2’s commitment to telling authentic South African stories that celebrate our diverse cultures and shared experiences,” she said.

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