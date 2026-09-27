Pageant queen Hombir on the joy and sorrow of being ‘different’

Romanda Hombir’s path to the Miss World Africa crown has carried the thrill of triumph and the sting of public rejection. When the 27-year-old announced that she would represent South Africa at the Miss World pageant in Vietnam, the news triggered a social media outcry.

Questions were raised about her nationality and the origins of her name and surname, echoing the controversy that had surrounded Chidimma Adetshina during the 2024 Miss South Africa competition. The scrutiny intensified when videos of Hombir’s dance performance went viral. Some viewers questioned her choreography and choice of music, fuelling further speculation about her background. Hombir said the routine drew on Swati cultural dances taught to her by her mother.

Her response to the criticism gave a glimpse into her head space at the time: “I’m so glad that while other nations are celebrating their representatives, mine says I’m not good enough to even be South African. Thank you for reminding me that hatred is always louder than kindness.”

The noise did not derail Hombir’s ambitions – she finished in the Top 6 and was crowned Miss World Africa 2026.

Hombir was born in Rob Ferreira Hospital in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, and spent her first four years in eLekazi, KaNyamazane, where she was raised in her grandmother’s home. She also spent time with her family in eMelmoth, KwaZulu-Natal. According to her Miss World profile, she is of Swati, Zulu and German heritage.

“They grounded me in the warmth of family, community and the beauty of growing up surrounded by people who genuinely cared for one another. Even when we didn’t have much, we always had each other.”

Her family later moved to Pretoria, exposing her to a different environment. Hombir believes that being shaped by Mpumalanga and Gauteng helped her engage comfortably with people from varied backgrounds.

At Sunnyside Primary School, opposite her home, she immersed herself in netball, Bible study, public speaking, chess, piano and Scrabble. She later attended Pro Arte Alphen Park, a high school.

That broad childhood experience left Hombir convinced that opportunity should not depend on where a child begins. “Every child deserves the opportunity to discover their potential, regardless of where they come from,” she says.

After school, she studied audiology at the University of Pretoria. Her profession strengthened her belief that healthcare and education can change the direction of a person’s life – and gave substance to the service platform she would later carry into pageantry.

Dreaming beyond the stage

Hombir’s interest in pageantry began with watching beauty queens as a child. She was drawn to their appearance and the way they used visibility to advocate for others.

Former Miss South Africa Ntandoyenkosi Kunene, who also comes from Mpumalanga, made the ambition feel attainable. Tamaryn Green, who balanced pageantry with a healthcare career, offered another model: proof that a woman need not choose between profession, purpose and femininity.

“I am deeply grateful to the women who came before me and created pathways that allowed women like me to dream bigger,” Hombir says.

Her entry into pageantry was rooted in a desire to advocate for healthcare access, education and community upliftment. The crown was a high point and a platform through which she hoped difficult experiences could be turned into service. The backlash over her cultural performance tested the ideal. Instead of allowing it to define her reign, she frames the episode as an opportunity to talk about culture as a bridge.

“When we share our languages, dances, food, stories and traditions, we discover that our differences are not threats but textures in one beautiful African fabric,” she says.

Turning visibility into impact

Hombir works with Caring Purpose NPC in healthcare, education, literacy and nutrition. She describes her greatest passion as “serving humanity”. “As an audiologist, I get to serve people through my profession, while through Caring Purpose NPC, I am able to serve communities more broadly,” she says.“I want to use my platform to amplify voices, build mentorship pathways, and turn visibility into impact.”

The mission shapes her message to young people navigating the online world that questioned her identity.

“Your worth is not measured by likes, algorithms or cruel comments. You belong. Your story matters. Your voice is needed. Use it to heal, to build, to inspire.”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter