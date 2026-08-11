‘This is my last, final, happy marriage,’ says Lebo M

Lebo Morake, popularly known as Lebo M, has announced that his latest marriage has received the traditional seal of approval, after his family concluded lobola negotiations with the family of his fifth wife, Nomoya Dube.

The Lion King composer revealed that the Morake and Dube families recently gathered in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, to bring the lobola process to an end.

Although Lebo M was in Los Angeles at the time, he celebrated the milestone on social media, proudly welcoming Dube into the Morake family as a makoti.

“The Morake and Dube families gathered over the weekend to end the Lobola process. Morake fam went home with their Makoti Akere. What a beautiful culture we have,” he said.

The traditional ceremony marks another significant chapter in what has been a highly publicised romantic journey for the Grammy Award-winning musician.

Fifth time’s the charm for Lebo M

Dube, whom Lebo M affectionately refers to as ‘Mrs Mo’, became his fifth wife after the couple reportedly tied the knot in January 2026.

He publicly introduced her at the 2026 Nedbank International Polo event, where he made it clear that he believed he had finally found lasting love.

“I’ve been married before Moya four times. This is my last, final, happy marriage,” Lebo M said.

A series of marriages that did not work out

The declaration is particularly significant given the composer’s long and colourful marital history.

Lebo M’s first marriage was to Viveca Gipson. The couple were married for about five years and share children. Their marriage eventually ended in divorce.

He subsequently married actress Nandi Ndlovu. Their relationship lasted for about 11 years, with their divorce eventually finalised in 2007. The former couple also shared a child, Thembalethu, who later died.

His third wife was Angela Ngani-Casara, whom he married in 2008. Their marriage lasted about five years before they divorced in 2013. The pair later reconciled and remarried before their relationship ultimately ended.

Lebo M later married Pretty Samuels, with the pair becoming engaged before tying the knot. However, their marriage lasted just over a year before the composer announced their separation in 2023.

He was also romantically linked to actress Zoe Mthiyane, with the pair becoming engaged before their relationship ended. More recently, Lebo M proposed to Malefu ‘Mel’ Ntsala in Dubai in 2025, but that engagement also ended before his relationship with Dube. (Herald Online)

Also Read: Lebo M proposes to US lover

Now, with Dube, Lebo M appears determined to start a new chapter.

The couple reportedly met during the casting process for his upcoming project, Last Queen Standing, where Dube was involved in the production’s casting process.

For Lebo M, the completion of lobola is more than just another relationship milestone. It represents the formal joining of two families and gives his latest marriage an important traditional foundation.

And if his own declaration is anything to go by, he intends for Nomoya to be the woman who finally brings his long-running marriage journey to an end. “This is my last, final, happy marriage,” he said.

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