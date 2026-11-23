South African singer Naledi Aphiwe has addressed a resurfaced video showing her involved in a physical altercation, insisting that the footage is old and has nothing to do with recent events.

The video began circulating on social media over the weekend, as conversations around influencer Cyan Boujee’s alleged assault of fellow content creator Naqueeda Dayel at the 2026 South African Social Media Awards gained momentum.

Naledi took to her Instagram stories on Sunday, November 22, to clarify the circumstances surrounding the footage and push back against suggestions that the altercation had happened recently.

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In her explanation, the singer claimed that the woman involved had initially insulted and slapped her.

“That girl was swearing at me and even went as far as slapping me. My friends then confronted her, and things escalated from there,” she explained.

Naledi also stressed that the incident was not recent, urging social media users not to circulate the footage as though it had just happened.

Her clarification has since attracted attention online, with users questioning the circumstances surrounding the altercation and debating her explanation.

Cyan Boujee controversy

The renewed attention comes after Cyan Boujee found herself at the centre of a social media storm following a confrontation with Naqueeda at the Openserve South African Social Media Awards on Saturday, November 21.

Footage circulating online appears to show Cyan approaching Naqueeda before grabbing her by her wig and pulling her to the ground during a heated exchange.

The incident reportedly followed tensions surrounding Naqueeda’s win in the Beauty Influencer of the Year category.

Naqueeda subsequently indicated that she intended to pursue legal action, saying her lawyers and the police would handle the matter.

She also confirmed that she had sustained physical injuries during the incident.

Cyan later addressed the confrontation during a TikTok livestream, disputing claims that she had hit Naqueeda while acknowledging that she had dragged her to the ground.

The awards organisers have condemned the confrontation and confirmed that the matter had been reported. They also pledged to cooperate with the South African Police Service.

In another separate incident, Oskido who was in Angola with Mawhoo, who is currently beefing with both Cyan Boujee and Naledi Aphiwe, asked if she had seen the trending video of Cyan. Mawhoo said she did, and Oskido offered to be her personal bodyguard.

While the incidents are unrelated, the timing of Naledi’s resurfaced footage has brought renewed scrutiny to past altercations involving South African entertainment personalities.

ALSO READ: Cyan Boujee is a bully and many are tired of her Ex manager

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