Internationalisation is not true transformation

Higher education in South Africa has once again been forced to confront a familiar but unresolved tension: how to remain globally competitive while also advancing the transformative goals promised after apartheid.

In the wake of public concern that some universities are crowding out black South African academics in favour of foreign Africans, Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela’s call for institutions to balance their internationalisation drive with transformation is both timely and necessary.

At first glance, the debate may appear to pit two worthy goals against each other. On the one hand, universities need academic talent, research collaboration, and global connectivity. On the other, South Africa’s higher education system carries a historical burden: for generations, black scholars were excluded from access, promotion, leadership, and authority. Any discussion about staffing, recruitment, and academic excellence must therefore be measured against the unfinished project of redress. That is why Manamela’s intervention matters. It reminds universities that internationalisation cannot be pursued as though transformation were an optional extra.

Many black South Africans, particularly younger academics, believe that they are being trapped in a system that celebrates inclusivity in the abstract but remains reluctant to open the highest academic ranks to them in practice.

When universities recruit from abroad without simultaneously building local pipelines, mentoring emerging scholars, and accelerating promotion pathways for historically excluded groups, they risk reproducing the very inequalities they claim to challenge.

The issue is not the presence of foreign academics, it’s The whether global openness is being matched by deliberate investment in South African talent, especially black talent.

This is where the minister’s call is apt. Internationalisation, properly understood, is not about replacing local academics with foreign ones. It is about bringing knowledge into the country, expanding scholarly networks, and enriching teaching and research through exchange. But internationalisation loses moral and political legitimacy when it becomes disconnected from transformation.

South African universities cannot afford to treat transformation as a symbolic exercise. It must be reflected in recruitment, promotion, leadership appointments, research funding, and curriculum authority.

If black South Africans remain underrepresented in senior academic posts while foreign appointments grow more visible, the message received by the broader society is clear: the old hierarchies may have changed form, but not substance. That perception matters because universities are not just workplaces; they are public institutions entrusted with shaping the future intellectual and social order of the country.

There is also a practical dimension to this debate. South Africa continues to face severe graduate unemployment, a weak academic pipeline, and persistent inequalities in doctoral production. In such a context, it makes little sense for institutions to import skills in ways that bypass local development.

Universities should be nurturing the next generation of South African academics through postgraduate support, postdoctoral fellowships, mentorship, research chairs, and structured succession planning. Foreign academics can and should play a role in that process, but as part of a developmental strategy, not as substitutes for it.

The real challenge is balance. Universities must build institutions that are internationally connected and locally just. They must resist the false choice between excellence and transformation, because the two are not opposites. A higher education system that excludes black South African academics while depending heavily on external recruitment cannot claim to be excellent. Excellence without legitimacy is fragile. Transformation without capacity is incomplete. The task is to pursue both together.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content